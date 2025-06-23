Twitter news accounts to follow?

AcknowledgedWarrior
Hello everyone, I just got into UFC literally a couple days ago, so I'm very new to UFC and the community as a whole. I'm also unsure of where exactly to find the latest news about UFC, and would like to know which accounts on Twitter I should follow so that I can be up to date. Basically a way for me to follow when fights are being made official and when and stuff like that. Sorry if this is a stupid question, I'm just extremely new to this. Thanks in advance for the responses!