Twitter news accounts to follow?

Hello everyone, I just got into UFC literally a couple days ago, so I'm very new to UFC and the community as a whole. I'm also unsure of where exactly to find the latest news about UFC, and would like to know which accounts on Twitter I should follow so that I can be up to date. Basically a way for me to follow when fights are being made official and when and stuff like that. Sorry if this is a stupid question, I'm just extremely new to this. Thanks in advance for the responses!
 
Just bookmark Sherdog.com and Sherdog forum. We are all UFC experts here and we have some posters that are very in sync with the latest fight news

Also congrats on joining Sherdog and getting an immediate height, muscle mass and dong size boost
Hang out in the forums. You seem very polite and I'm certain you'll be well received around here. I personally don't get my MMA news from anywhere but the Sherdog forums, but if you're a Twitter person you'll eventually come across some good ones here.

Not MMA related, but The War Room is worth lurking for current events. Some very knowledgeable and rational posters in there.

Delete twitter


and don't listen to this guy
Welcome to the community, friend!

The forums, especially the Heavies, usually function as a decentralized aggregator of MMA news and rumors, even if it doesn't look that way with all the Jones talk going on.

Your best bet is honestly to hang around here once a day and you'll in all likelihood see all of the news you need such as upcoming fights, cards, or cancellations.

In addition, you'll find the most educated, nuanced, and informative posts on the sport inbetween a sea of the exact opposite!
 
Welcome lot of knowledgeable shit talkers here. Might be some weird opinions but most these people know mma pretty well.
 
Welcome aboard young sherbro. It will be a bumpy ride in rough waters at first, but as you gain height and body mass, so will your skin thicken against troll poison.
To answer your question, check threads with the “news” tag, read the rules of the forum and bon voyage.
 
Ariel Helwani for fight news and interviews

MMA Guru for fight breakdowns and a more cynical view of the UFC

Then just whatever fighters you follow

All the most relevant news will find you

@BoxerMaurits Has an mma news channel
 
Welcome, this forum really has every bit of relevant news. @BigMarcel24 on Twitter always posts confirmed fights. @ChampRDS is good too.
 
