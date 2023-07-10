Adamant
Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 disaster epic Twister, will follow a new story and cast of characters but promises to bring back some of that good, old dusty action. As its title suggests, the narrative is set against a severe outbreak of dust storms and tornadoes in Oklahoma.
The sequel was greenlit after more than two decades since the orignal's release. The earliest plans for Twisters materialized in 2020 with Universal Pictures talking to Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) about directing. A year later, Helen Hunt volunteered to write and direct the sequel. However, these plans were later shelved in 2022 when a legacy sequel was planned instead with Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) serving as its writer. Steven Spielberg is reported to have liked Smith’s screenplay so much that Twisters gained Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment as one of the production studios. With Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung now directing Twisters, the sequel has a lot to offer.
With principal photography for Twisters commencing in Oklahoma City in May 2023, filming is expected to wrap up by July (as per Oklahoma City-based TV station KWTV-DT). But when it comes to the movie’s release, Deadline reports that the Twister sequel is eyeing a summer release window with its date set for July 19, 2024. Universal will be handling the movie’s American release while the international distribution will be handled by Warner Bros.
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell will be leading the Twisters cast, marking their first time working with Lee Isaac Chung. Even though Edgar-Jones and Powell’s roles haven’t been revealed yet, the actress might have been roped in as the daughter of Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton’s characters from the original Twister. Owing to Paxton’s untimely demise in 2017, it is certain that his character, Bill, will not return. As for Helen Hunt returning in Twisters, the Oscar winner's inclusion in the cast hasn’t been confirmed yet.
https://screenrant.com/twister-2-release-date-cast-story-details-updates/
