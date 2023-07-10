Man, Helen Hunt is gonna have to pick up the slack. Half the cast is dead. They can still get Shania Twain to write another little jingle for it, though.



This is just another example of how creatively bankrupt Hollywood is. Reaching back to "Twister" are we? I mean, it was okay, but it pretty much succeeded with it's then "groundbreaking" special effects. This is WAY more desperate than making "Independence Day 2"(Yes, that exists. It wasn't a dream) without Will Smith.