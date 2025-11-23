TV shopping

ThaiSexPills

ThaiSexPills

Ok sherbros, wtf do I buy for a TV? I have an old Samsung that was allegedly “top of the line” when I bought it 12+ years ago.

I don’t know shit. I want a 60-70” TV. I want a really good, reliable one. Picture quality is important too but reliability is my top.

What are you guys running? There’s some deals on the Samsung oled ones. Mine may or may not be one, unsure. I’ve read reviews and can’t get many practical ones.

I will mostly just watch ufc on it and hockey. I want it in my garage since mine died due to Islam’s boring fight probably. No budget but I want to know I am getting some value.
 
Try an old school B&W TV.

1763864888224.jpeg
 
Depends on your budget but I'm looking at an LG B5 OLED 65" from Costco discounted to $1K right now. For a few hundred more the LG C5 is a bit higher end but if you're coming from a 12 year old TV either of these should blow you away. I'd stay with LG, Sony, or maybe Samsung, and I'd go for an OLED.
 
I looked at a Vizio at Sam's Club from behind and looked like it only had two HDMI slots. I have three HDMI on my old Sony and that's not enough. My Sony even has component (blue, green, red?) and maybe the PC input.
 
Pittie Petey said:
Thought this was gonna be about QVC
There were a couple of thread/subject lines recently where you can't tell what the fook it was about. It's like they flunked English/Writing in high school. I once encountered an adult who didn't understand how decimals work. I assume she finished college.
 
I jusr grabbed the biggest one I could find for like $800 and got that one. It seems great to me. Unless you have 4k feeds I generally you probably won’t notice a huge difference. I’d spend more on receiver and speakers than the TV. TV sound sucks. Those sound bars stink too compared to even a 5.1 with good center channel and good sub.
 
Pittie Petey said:
Thought this was gonna be about QVC
Me too.

200w.gif
 
TheNinja said:
I jusr grabbed the biggest one I could find for like $800 and got that one. It seems great to me. Unless you have 4k feeds I generally you probably won’t notice a huge difference. I’d spend more on receiver and speakers than the TV. TV sound sucks. Those sound bars stink too compared to even a 5.1 with good center channel and good sub.
Ah yes I should have mentioned I have a sound system already so the sound from the tv doesn’t matter.

I want a really good picture quality on a good size screen but where I have the tv, it’s about as big as I can fit.
 
You may as well get 85

The bezels are so much smaller now it probably fits into the space where you used to have 60/70"

If you are in a dark space get OLED

8k is supposed to be future proof but there's not much content but it can upscale your other content

Samsung or Sony are good then it's LG

You got secondary brands like TCL and hisense

Roku is cheap and cheerful
 
I cant tell the quality difference between these new TVs besides the size. If maybe you put them side by side you can see the difference in the picture but cant tell which is "better"

You gotta have some nerd explain to you which one has the better picture
 
Budget? Room size? Room lighting? Viewing angles?

Most people get cheap TVs that are too big for the space, and really don't care because they can't tell the difference.

Factors to actually consider

-Is this TV cheap because it's bundled with Spyware and ads? (For example Vizio is owned by Wallmart. They are sold at a loss because the real money is in data collection)

-How many hdmi ports are 4k and 120hz? (subtract 1 as your ARC or look for eARC support)

-If you're relying on Apps running off the TV, research potential issues on ones you know you'll be using.
 
Budget - let’s say 5k. I’d spend 5k if someone could convince me the 5k tv was much better than the $1500 ones and it was future proof and very reliable.

Room - a finished garage. Probably 30’ x 30’ for viewing area where my stuff is set up. Total garage is larger but that’s roughly where I have tables and a bar set up to watch.

Lighting - I dim the lights when the fights are on. I have surround sound throughout the garage and we watch it straight on mostly.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Budget - let’s say 5k. I’d spend 5k if someone could convince me the 5k tv was much better than the $1500 ones and it was future proof and very reliable.

Room - a finished garage. Probably 30’ x 30’ for viewing area where my stuff is set up. Total garage is larger but that’s roughly where I have tables and a bar set up to watch.

Lighting - I dim the lights when the fights are on. I have surround sound throughout the garage and we watch it straight on mostly.
Mini LED will be brighter for you and won't have any burn in. If budget becomes an issue you could do an oled.
 
