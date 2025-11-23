TV shopping

ThaiSexPills
Chama
@red
- Joined
Aug 27, 2015
- Messages
- 8,718
- Reaction score
- 15,970
Ok sherbros, wtf do I buy for a TV? I have an old Samsung that was allegedly “top of the line” when I bought it 12+ years ago.
I don’t know shit. I want a 60-70” TV. I want a really good, reliable one. Picture quality is important too but reliability is my top.
What are you guys running? There’s some deals on the Samsung oled ones. Mine may or may not be one, unsure. I’ve read reviews and can’t get many practical ones.
I will mostly just watch ufc on it and hockey. I want it in my garage since mine died due to Islam’s boring fight probably. No budget but I want to know I am getting some value.
