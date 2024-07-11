Turns out I’m a genius when it comes to fixing cars

Buddy of mine had a car that was all fucked and wouldn’t start and I messed around with it a little bit and fixed it right up.

I don’t know cars just make sense to me I just learned by watching cars and dissecting their engineering in my minds eye.

Fuck it’s weird sometimes how easy things like that are for me
 
Maybe you had a shadowy past as a mechanic that'd you'd forgotten due to amnesia, like a shit Jason Bourne
 
