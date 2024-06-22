Definitely a discussion they've had before.



You can see Alalshikh holding Dana to the 'first quarter' of 2025, and no doubt Dana has said "if we're holding a PPV here, we're gonna have a women's title fight on it", so I'd imagine it will be a Championship double header like most of the big PPVs.



Great that both sides agree to it, I'm down for every possible excuse for the UFC to hold a major PPV event!