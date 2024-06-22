weird commentTurkey Al-Sheikh sounds like a takeout special
The women part is interesting, when WWE holds their shows over there, the women have to be dressed in a full body suit, with only hands and their head exposed
you're basing that off what exactly ?Definitely a discussion they've had before.
You can see Alalshikh holding Dana to the 'first quarter' of 2025, and no doubt Dana has said "if we're holding a PPV here, we're gonna have a women's title fight on it", so I'd imagine it will be a Championship double header like most of the big PPVs.
Great that both sides agree to it, I'm down for every possible excuse for the UFC to hold a major PPV event!
