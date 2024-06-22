  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Turki AlAlshikh wants next UFC card in Q1 2025, women fighters

Scafatl said:
The women part is interesting, when WWE holds their shows over there, the women have to be dressed in a full body suit, with only hands and their head exposed
Don't think that will apply for MMA over there, Claressa Shields already fought over in Saudi Arabia for PFL and she wore standard attire.

C4N09723.5.jpg
 
svmr_db said:
Definitely a discussion they've had before.

You can see Alalshikh holding Dana to the 'first quarter' of 2025, and no doubt Dana has said "if we're holding a PPV here, we're gonna have a women's title fight on it", so I'd imagine it will be a Championship double header like most of the big PPVs.

Great that both sides agree to it, I'm down for every possible excuse for the UFC to hold a major PPV event!
 
Siver! said:
Definitely a discussion they've had before.

You can see Alalshikh holding Dana to the 'first quarter' of 2025, and no doubt Dana has said "if we're holding a PPV here, we're gonna have a women's title fight on it", so I'd imagine it will be a Championship double header like most of the big PPVs.

Great that both sides agree to it, I'm down for every possible excuse for the UFC to hold a major PPV event!
you're basing that off what exactly ?
 
flowoftruth said:
you're basing that off what exactly ?
That they've clearly talked about the plan, and both guys know about the plan, and he's specifically stating two things: a women's fight, and the first quarter of 2025.

Which is what you do when you're both discussing a plan you've agreed on.

I mean, follow the flow of truth, bro.
 
