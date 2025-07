Look at 318 this week.



Johnson vs Zellhuber - Michael Johnson opening a ppv in 2025



Pitbull vs Ige - Pitbull is old and damaged goods. Ufc are way late to the party. Then you have 50k who gets knockouts sometimes



Kevin Lee vs Daniel Rodriguez - Just doesn't feel like a ppv fight. They are both so hot and cold. Hard to see either as a prospect or title contender....



Paulo Costa vs Roman Kapylov - Okay this is probably the most enticing fight. However both are inactive and I believe unranked. Also Costa is a huge liability



Max vs Dustin BMF - There you have it. The quota "title fight". For a bullshit belt that is contested only when its convenient. Two guys who have fought twice. One of them is retiring. Loll lol



Meanwhile you have Allen vs Vettori which isn't even main eventing the prelims



Who buys this shit????