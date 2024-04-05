Tune Up fights

I think these are fine, and not every fight needs to be the toughest (on paper) of someone's career. I forget where, but I remember someone making a case for even throwing champions a bone every now and then. A showcase fight, and on the flipside a chance for a wild contender to get their shot. We've seen this recently with Leon and O'Malley; the fights to wrestle the belt away from the champ, then a fight against the ... Fan favorite? In Colby for Leon, and the grudge match for O'Malley. To a lesser extent? We will also be seeing this with Pantoja vs Erceg soon.