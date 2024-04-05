Tune Up fights

Thoughts on tune up fights and some examples of them or what fighter could use a tune up fight?

We all knew that when Jacare needed a confidence booster that they knew who to call!

20140321025351_1MG_9567.JPG


but Chris has him figured out now Jacare ducking the trilogy. imo

and go.
 
That’s what the B leagues are for. Not a fan of the UFC doing it with top guys. The exception of course being if they’re on a losing streak.
 
I think these are fine, and not every fight needs to be the toughest (on paper) of someone's career. I forget where, but I remember someone making a case for even throwing champions a bone every now and then. A showcase fight, and on the flipside a chance for a wild contender to get their shot. We've seen this recently with Leon and O'Malley; the fights to wrestle the belt away from the champ, then a fight against the ... Fan favorite? In Colby for Leon, and the grudge match for O'Malley. To a lesser extent? We will also be seeing this with Pantoja vs Erceg soon.
 
I loved seeing those good old Pride Goldberg squash matches...
 
For guys coming back from long-term injuries, heinous KO losses or a long spell out of the octagon, a tune-up fight would be ideal. The UFC obviously isn’t a fan of such instances, but there’s definitely a time and place, especially if you want to protect your assets, build towards the biggest fights and get maximum longevity from a fighter’s career.

Then again, Dana will look at it and think, “Nah, I’m paying this fuck a solid $25,000 and I want him to be in a blood and thunder war for every single cent.”

Just another short sighted piece of bullshit that pertains to cash.
 
Pretty sure Chad Mendes vs Cody MacKenzie was a tune up fight for Chad after coming off the loss against Aldo

tumblr_mf7a3rXXPC1ry1rm7o1_400.gif
 
Rousey needed a tune up fight after the Holm defeat to get
back her confidence. She was in a bad place mentally and did not compete for over a year after the loss.
Instead she fought Amanda Nunes. Bad bad decision.
 
Booking hard fights one after the other, specially in defeat, or VERY damaging wins should warrant a not so though fight next time, but the UFC isnt into that, it took them like 4-5 L`s in Ferguson to give him winnable fights when it was too late.
 
Tune-up fights make sense if a fighter fights 3 or 4 times a year. But in a world where most guys only fight once or twice (if we're lucky) in a year, tune-up fights are bad for everyone.
 
