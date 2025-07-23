  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections Tulsi & Trump accuse Obama of leading a Coup against trump in 2016

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday issued the latest in a series of reports from the Trump administration attempting to undermine the eight-year-old assessment that Russia favored the election of Donald J. Trump in 2016.

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, said the information she was releasing showed a “treasonous conspiracy in 2016” by top Obama administration officials to harm Mr. Trump.

Democrats denounced the effort as politically motivated, error-ridden and in contradiction with previous reviews of the assessment.


Following this, Trump called Obama 'the leader of the gang' that tried to steal the 2016 election, and publicly accused him of treason.

 
That’s fucking rich

Is it working MAGA voters? Have you forgotten about Epstein yet? Homeboy really said while talking about Epstein “it’s a witch hunt. You know what witch hunt you should be talking about? Obama!”
 
