The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday issued the latest in a series of reports from the Trump administration attempting to undermine the eight-year-old assessment that Russia favored the election of Donald J. Trump in 2016.
Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, said the information she was releasing showed a “treasonous conspiracy in 2016” by top Obama administration officials to harm Mr. Trump.
Democrats denounced the effort as politically motivated, error-ridden and in contradiction with previous reviews of the assessment.
Following this, Trump called Obama 'the leader of the gang' that tried to steal the 2016 election, and publicly accused him of treason.