News Tuivasa weighing 310lbs

Can not believe Tuivasa is still not taking his combat career serious, on the verge of being cut and seems to just not care.

The 32-year-old, who has a history of ballooning up in weight between fights, has revealed he's now around 27 kilograms (60 pounds) above the UFC's heavyweight limit. Stating he needs to get back in the gym.


UFC star's weight gain that means he looks NOTHING like this anymore

Australian UFC heavyweight Tai 'Bam Bam' Tuivasa has left fans stunned with his very unvarnished account of how much weight he has stacked on living the good life after his last fight.
Is he binge eating with Paddy? I already get his name confused with Teila Tuli from UFC 1. Before long they'll look about the same.
1745553099414.png
 
Probably needs mental healthcare as much as a medically supervised weight loss program.
 
The UFC forgot to cut him, how did he got an interview considering his last fight was 8 months ago and he isnt planning on competing any time soon?
 
Yeah he needs to be cut, he doesn't really seem to care. Like he's cool enough getting a paycheck that he doesn't care if he wins or loses.
 
Somoans can carry weight better than anyone. Their 310lb is everyone elses 210lb.
 
I've been 280-290lbs a couple times in my life and I'm similar height to Tuivasa, ive never looked as fat as him. I promise you guys like Lewis, Tai, Hunt etc. Stay 300+lbs most of the year.
 
Good for chewy shooey Tui. What would be the point of being ready for a fight when the divisions been on hold for 2 years? Fat it up fucker! Nothings happening in HW any time soon
 
Ibm said:
Somoans can carry weight better than anyone. Their 310lb is everyone elses 210lb.
Click to expand...
This is poor excuse, Samoans love their food it's well established but David Tua is a prime example of what Samoans are capable of when they are disciplined. There is no reason why Tuivasa can't stay in shape during breaks and even improve his health and physique. The lifestyle is why many Samoans die young from health conditions that could be avoided.
 
