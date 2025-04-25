oldschoolmmafan
Can not believe Tuivasa is still not taking his combat career serious, on the verge of being cut and seems to just not care.
The 32-year-old, who has a history of ballooning up in weight between fights, has revealed he's now around 27 kilograms (60 pounds) above the UFC's heavyweight limit. Stating he needs to get back in the gym.
UFC star's weight gain that means he looks NOTHING like this anymore
Australian UFC heavyweight Tai 'Bam Bam' Tuivasa has left fans stunned with his very unvarnished account of how much weight he has stacked on living the good life after his last fight.
