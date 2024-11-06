Koala
TUF is back next year for a 33rd season featuring flyweights and welterweights
Who should coach in your opinion?
- Tapuria and Diego Lopes?
- Strickland and Adesanya?
- Pimblett and Moicano?
- Colby and Garry?
- O'Malley and Sandhagen?
I guess most flyweight champs in regional shows are going to be in as there are no other competitive flyweight divisions
I guess most flyweight champs in regional shows are going to be in as there are no other competitive flyweight divisions
Officials announced via a press release Friday that casting for TUF 33 is scheduled to run from Nov. 4 to Dec. 18, with producers and scouts on the lookout for fighters in the welterweight and flyweight divisions. Coaches for the upcoming season are yet to be determined, as is the date for the season premiere.
