News TUF Season 33 - who should coach?

TUF is back next year for a 33rd season featuring flyweights and welterweights

Who should coach in your opinion?
- Tapuria and Diego Lopes?
- Strickland and Adesanya?
- Pimblett and Moicano?
- Colby and Garry?
- O'Malley and Sandhagen?

I guess most flyweight champs in regional shows are going to be in as there are no other competitive flyweight divisions
Officials announced via a press release Friday that casting for TUF 33 is scheduled to run from Nov. 4 to Dec. 18, with producers and scouts on the lookout for fighters in the welterweight and flyweight divisions. Coaches for the upcoming season are yet to be determined, as is the date for the season premiere.
TUF would be a great place to start that women's Atom Weight. But for coaches it should be whoever wins between Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall.
 
Topuria wanted a break for something, so probably no time.
Lopes should stay active.
Pimblett would get viewers, not against Moicano though. Who talks bad and batshit crazy.
O Malley seems ok, Sandhagen doesn't generate interest.

Colby vs Garry would get good viewers and Colby ain't fighting often anyway.
 
Pimblett and Moicano probably get my vote.
 
Not necessarily as opposing coaches, but I'm ready to see Team Chama or Team Smesh. A team Strickland season would also be highly entertaining. Sean might very be a really good coach, or he'll just do smokers and beat the shit out of the guys on his team he's supposed to be coaching.
 
