TUF 32: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Watch Party PBP & Full Season Discussion, Tuesdays 10PM ET

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko

(also known asand) is a 2024 installment of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)-produced reality television serieson ESPN+ . Current UFC Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko will serve as head coaches for the season. This season will feature male featherweights and middleweights. The casting call for the season ended on January 19, 2024, with the selections made in late January. The filming of the season began in March 2024. The cast was officially announced on March 4, consisting of fighters from 14 different nationalities