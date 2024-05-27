TUF 32: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Watch Party PBP & Full Season Discussion, Tuesdays 10PM ET

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 29,023
- Reaction score
- 75,785
Here's the official sherdog sanctioned watch party thread for TUF 32: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko. The show will air Tuesdays 10pm ET on ESPN+ & ESPN. Let's have fun in this thread.
THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER 32 WATCH PARTY PBP THREAD
TEAM GRASSO VS. TEAM SHEVCHENKO
Middleweights:
United States
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
Many thanks to @Gio for his assistance.
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko. (also known as The Ultimate Fighter 32 and TUF 32) is a 2024 installment of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)-produced reality television series The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+. Current UFC Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko will serve as head coaches for the season. This season will feature male featherweights and middleweights. The casting call for the season ended on January 19, 2024, with the selections made in late January. The filming of the season began in March 2024. The cast was officially announced on March 4, consisting of fighters from 14 different nationalities
|Starring
|Hosted by
|Dana White
|No. of contestants
|16
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
|Original network
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Original release
|June 4, 2024
|Filming dates
|March 2024
|← Previous
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER 32 WATCH PARTY PBP THREAD
TEAM GRASSO VS. TEAM SHEVCHENKO
Middleweights:
- Omran Chaaban
- Shamidkhan Magomedov
- Robert Valentin
- Mark Hulme
- Ryan Loder
- Giannis Bachar
- Thomas Theocharis
- Paddy McCorry
- Edwin Cooper Jr.
- Nathan Fletcher
- Zygimantas Ramaska
- Roedie Roets
- Bekhzod Usmonov
- Guillermo Torres
- Kaan Ofli
- Mairon Santos
United States
- Tuesdays, 10pm ET / 7pm PT on TSN, RDS and UFC FIGHT PASS
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
Many thanks to @Gio for his assistance.