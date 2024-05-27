TUF 32: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Watch Party PBP & Full Season Discussion, Tuesdays 10PM ET

Here's the official sherdog sanctioned watch party thread for TUF 32: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko. The show will air Tuesdays 10pm ET on ESPN+ & ESPN. Let's have fun in this thread.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko. (also known as The Ultimate Fighter 32 and TUF 32) is a 2024 installment of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)-produced reality television series The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+. Current UFC Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko will serve as head coaches for the season. This season will feature male featherweights and middleweights. The casting call for the season ended on January 19, 2024, with the selections made in late January. The filming of the season began in March 2024. The cast was officially announced on March 4, consisting of fighters from 14 different nationalities


Starring
Hosted byDana White
No. of contestants16
LocationLas Vegas, Nevada, United States
Original networkESPN, ESPN+
Original releaseJune 4, 2024
Filming datesMarch 2024
Previous
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler

THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER 32 WATCH PARTY PBP THREAD
TEAM GRASSO VS. TEAM SHEVCHENKO

axuACn2.jpeg


Middleweights:
Featherweights:
How To Watch:
United States
  • Tuesdays, 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+
  • (ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ for Spanish broadcast)
Canada
