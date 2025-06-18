filthybliss
Jesus, I never thought I’d agree with Cucker Tucker on something but here we are….
Critical support for Tucker Carlson I guess?
...I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.
EDIT: I feel like the weirdest possible political coalition is shaping up around this issue.
Duking it out. You can only hope for a double knockoutTwo of the worst people you could ever meet.
He’s an actor, but I guess maybe has had a flash of conscience here. Don’t forget that he supported everything this admin did to get us here and the administration in general. He’s trying to talk the country down from jumping, but he helped get us to the ledge.Christ do I HATE agreeing with F*cker Carlson
Oh, don't get me wrong, I'm not talking about some Querfront shit. Even setting aside the fact that the idea of that is morally repulsive, fascists always stab leftists in the back when they try to cooperate long-term. I'm just saying that leftists shouldn't quiet down on this issue just because a few right wingers happen to be in the right side of this as well.Hes an unapologetic white supremacist. No coalition. But let them eat each other and there's less of them to deal with later.
For real though fuck Ted Cruz. I don’t understand how that dude can still be in the SenateTwo of the worst people you could ever meet.
For real though fuck Ted Cruz. I don’t understand how that dude can still be in the Senate