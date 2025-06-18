International Tucker Carlson manhandles Ted Cruz in interview about Iranian coup

Critical support for Tucker Carlson I guess?

...I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.

EDIT: I feel like the weirdest possible political coalition is shaping up around this issue.
 
This is dumb. These demographics facts don't tell you loads about a country's culture, politics, non-military skills and military anyway. It's like me going to a geography university professor and being like "what's the second-biggest city of Burkina Faso and how long is the border between Laos and Cambodia?" and then calling for his demotion when s/he doesn't know.
 
Daverisimo said:
Critical support for Tucker Carlson I guess?

...I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.

EDIT: I feel like the weirdest possible political coalition is shaping up around this issue.
Click to expand...

Hes an unapologetic white supremacist. No coalition. But let them eat each other and there's less of them to deal with later.
 
Sinister said:
Christ do I HATE agreeing with F*cker Carlson
Click to expand...
He’s an actor, but I guess maybe has had a flash of conscience here. Don’t forget that he supported everything this admin did to get us here and the administration in general. He’s trying to talk the country down from jumping, but he helped get us to the ledge.
 
Can't unsee the taken aback faces Carlson makes in that vid.

Btw, when did he get so fat.

Also, didn't he always used to wear a bow tie?

I am out of touch
 
Sinister said:
Hes an unapologetic white supremacist. No coalition. But let them eat each other and there's less of them to deal with later.
Click to expand...
Oh, don't get me wrong, I'm not talking about some Querfront shit. Even setting aside the fact that the idea of that is morally repulsive, fascists always stab leftists in the back when they try to cooperate long-term. I'm just saying that leftists shouldn't quiet down on this issue just because a few right wingers happen to be in the right side of this as well.

That said, yeah, I'm enjoying the infighting, and the fact that it doesn't look like Trump has the juice to long knife these people anymore.

EDIT: it's even funnier watching the right fracture over Israel after that's exactly what broke the democratic coalition during the last election.
 
Last edited:
pretty amusing how in Europe I recall during some talk shows people would disclose anything resembling conflicts of interest. even stuff like John Dough's cousin is on the board of company X.

yet no need to disclose Cruz's donors.
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
Blayt7hh said:
For real though fuck Ted Cruz. I don’t understand how that dude can still be in the Senate
Click to expand...

The senate is full of evil, useless, vile sociopaths — I fully understand how he’s still there.
 
Two of the absolute worst people. Tucker just happens to be on the right side of this issue, albeit probably not for the right reasons.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,945
Messages
57,440,457
Members
175,714
Latest member
bouncerpunch

Share this page

Back
Top