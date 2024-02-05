Fox by the Sea
There's a lot of discussion on twitter about Tucker Carlson being currently in Russia to conduct an interview with president Putin. Besides it promising to be a very very viewed piece of journalism, probably his biggest ever, how do you feel about this? I don't think it's going to end up an oozy piece of fawning like that documentary by Oliver Stone.
I see the Hitler comparison is made (would someone go and interview Hitler in 1942) but i think as a bibliographical piece of history it may have value. i don't think anybody expects anything different from Putin in terms of what his position is, so i am wondering what new angles or information this piece of journalism will bring about.
UPDATE: here is the full interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin
Here is Tucker at the Bolshoi theater.
Also the Dugin interview:
