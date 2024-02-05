International Tucker Carlson in Russia to interview Vladimir Putin? How do you feel about this?

Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

Lighthouse Keeper
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2013
Messages
35,892
Reaction score
45,542
There's a lot of discussion on twitter about Tucker Carlson being currently in Russia to conduct an interview with president Putin. Besides it promising to be a very very viewed piece of journalism, probably his biggest ever, how do you feel about this? I don't think it's going to end up an oozy piece of fawning like that documentary by Oliver Stone.

I see the Hitler comparison is made (would someone go and interview Hitler in 1942) but i think as a bibliographical piece of history it may have value. i don't think anybody expects anything different from Putin in terms of what his position is, so i am wondering what new angles or information this piece of journalism will bring about.

Here is Tucker at the Bolshoi theater.
GFb7EmAWMAAoo1t


There's even Bill Kristol arguing that Tucker should not be allowed to return
 
Last edited:
It's funny how the profile of your typical US useful idiot has developed in the post Communist era.
 
Super_Nintendo said:
is barbara walters a traitor too?

GFhEZbRXwAAWrD0


Click to expand...

personally i have no problem with this and i am curious to watch the interview, if it happens, but i already said i doubt Putin will say anything new. the journalistic importance would come from Tucker managing to squeeze something new from him. i hope it's not a fawning piece of journalism, because those are never good.

i also hope Tucker won't make it into a "lemme tell you how bad we have it in america" thing, which would be of no use historically.
 
Super_Nintendo said:
is barbara walters a traitor too?

GFhEZbRXwAAWrD0


Click to expand...


Nice try, Ian Miles Cheong, but that interview was conducted way before the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

So you're one of those guys who believe in the whole "denazification" casus belli bullshit as well?
 
Fox by the Sea said:
personally i have no problem with this and i am curious to watch the interview, if it happens, but i already said i doubt Putin will say anything new. the journalistic importance would come from Tucker managing to squeeze something new from him. i hope it's not a fawning piece of journalism, because those are never good.

i also hope Tucker won't make it into a "lemme tell you how bad we have it in america" thing, which would be of no use historically.
Click to expand...

Most of you fools have never even seen Putin speak.

You are afraid of the truth.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

USA!USA!
Opinion Tucker Carlson: "Open" to the Flat Earth Theory
49 50 51
Replies
1K
Views
30K
idrankyourbeer
idrankyourbeer
F1980
Opinion How would you feel about AI in government?
2
Replies
32
Views
686
shockaholic12
shockaholic12

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,775
Messages
55,026,007
Members
174,556
Latest member
rover12cheese

Share this page

Back
Top