International Tucker Carlson hooks up interview with Iranian President

filthybliss said:
The Christian Nationalist and Mullahs vs. the Evangelicals and Zionist civil war on the right is entertaining to say the least.
Click to expand...
Evangelical Fox News boomers vs all other righties. What's crazy is that in the Bush Era it seemed nobody could challenge the boomers, but layer by layer we are breaking their conditioning.
 
His interview with Ted Cruz was fire though...good stuff...still sucks too much Russian dick though
 
Kassitus said:
Evangelical Fox News boomers vs all other righties. What's crazy is that in the Bush Era it seemed nobody could challenge the boomers, but layer by layer we are breaking their conditioning.
Click to expand...
Yes quite literally. And that dude you’re quoting was undoubtedly a fan until recently
 
Cut to Joe Rogan telling the president of Iran to hold the mic about a fists distance from his face before getting stoned and asking him if there are any apes in Iran
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,434
Messages
57,531,505
Members
175,741
Latest member
Minouthecat

Share this page

Back
Top