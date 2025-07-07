filthybliss
What a timeline that we are living in.....
Evangelical Fox News boomers vs all other righties. What's crazy is that in the Bush Era it seemed nobody could challenge the boomers, but layer by layer we are breaking their conditioning.The Christian Nationalist and Mullahs vs. the Evangelicals and Zionist civil war on the right is entertaining to say the least.
Wonder why he got fired from FOX News?
Yes quite literally. And that dude you’re quoting was undoubtedly a fan until recentlyEvangelical Fox News boomers vs all other righties. What's crazy is that in the Bush Era it seemed nobody could challenge the boomers, but layer by layer we are breaking their conditioning.