Super_Nintendo
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
Jan 17, 2020
- Messages
- 5,992
- Reaction score
- 11,452
This content is very strange. It’s almost 100% certain Trudeau will lose the next election, I don’t think this sort of political bluster and hyperbole is necessary. Canada is a lot more polarized than it used to be but its still prone to the governmental reset that’s kept its system relatively healthy over the decades.
Obviously I'm not watching that shit so with your lack of explanation of what this is even about I am just going to assume some libz got owned.
doesn't look good. castro jr destroyed it.
OECD predicts Canada will be the worst performing advanced economy over the next decade…and the three decades after that
