Piece of shit gonna piece of shit with other pieces of shit. Go flush yourselves.
 
This content is very strange. It’s almost 100% certain Trudeau will lose the next election, I don’t think this sort of political bluster and hyperbole is necessary. Canada is a lot more polarized than it used to be but its still prone to the governmental reset that’s kept its system relatively healthy over the decades.
 
This content is very strange. It’s almost 100% certain Trudeau will lose the next election, I don’t think this sort of political bluster and hyperbole is necessary. Canada is a lot more polarized than it used to be but its still prone to the governmental reset that’s kept its system relatively healthy over the decades.
doesn't look good. castro jr destroyed it.


OECD predicts Canada will be the worst performing advanced economy over the next decade…and the three decades after that​

OECD predicts Canada will be the worst performing advanced economy over the next decade…and the three decades after that - Business Council of British Columbia

Ottawa’s economic growth strategy rests on four shaky pillars: accommodative monetary policy to support interest-sensitive sectors of the economy like credit, housing investment, and durable goods consumption; expansive fiscal policy guided by short-term "guardrails" and lacking a long-term...
2021_12_OECDProjections_Fig1a.png
 
Obviously I'm not watching that shit so with your lack of explanation of what this is even about I am just going to assume some libz got owned.
he calls out trudeau and cabinet for unchecked immigration, diluted votes, cost of living, race, gender, state backed medically assisted suicide and drug distribution.
 
Super_Nintendo said:
So...when are you moving to Turkey?

Did you guys see Jordan Peterson on his last Bill Maher appearance a few weeks ago? Junkie Motherfucker was wearing purple eye shadow! Considering his past comments, it was definitely an interesting choice!

F-n4jQTXgAE5E2B.jpg


Looks like he's morphing into The Joker.
 
