HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 22,822
- Reaction score
- 39,583
Tucker Carlson used to host the #1 most-watched show on the #1 most-watched network in the United States. But this Halloween, the ex-Fox News host was seen sharing a story about fending off a "demon" while in bed with his wife and pets.
On the social media platform Bluesky, journalist Joshua Friedman posted a video of Carlson speaking to Christian activist John Heers in a scene for his documentary film "Christianities?" Heers asked the former Fox News anchor if he thought "the presence of evil is kickstarting people to wonder about the good." This led to Carlson immediately launching into a story recalling a confrontation with an unseen force roughly 18 months ago.
"I had a direct experience with it," Carlson said. "In my bed, at night."
"I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed and mauled. Physically mauled," Carlson said.
"In a spiritual attack by a demon?" Heers asked.
"Yeah. By a demon," Carlson quickly responded. "Or by something unseen that left claw marks on my sides."
Carlson insisted the claw marks were "still there," though Heers didn't ask him to lift his shirt and show the camera. Heers asked if Carlson's wife was "terrified" at the attack, but the far-right social media personality deflected and said he woke up and "couldn't breathe," then walked around outside before going back into his home. He added that both his wife and his dogs were still fast asleep, which he found odd as they were all "very light sleepers."
On the social media platform Bluesky, journalist Joshua Friedman posted a video of Carlson speaking to Christian activist John Heers in a scene for his documentary film "Christianities?" Heers asked the former Fox News anchor if he thought "the presence of evil is kickstarting people to wonder about the good." This led to Carlson immediately launching into a story recalling a confrontation with an unseen force roughly 18 months ago.
"I had a direct experience with it," Carlson said. "In my bed, at night."
"I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed and mauled. Physically mauled," Carlson said.
"In a spiritual attack by a demon?" Heers asked.
"Yeah. By a demon," Carlson quickly responded. "Or by something unseen that left claw marks on my sides."
Carlson insisted the claw marks were "still there," though Heers didn't ask him to lift his shirt and show the camera. Heers asked if Carlson's wife was "terrified" at the attack, but the far-right social media personality deflected and said he woke up and "couldn't breathe," then walked around outside before going back into his home. He added that both his wife and his dogs were still fast asleep, which he found odd as they were all "very light sleepers."