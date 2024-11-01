Crime Tucker Carlson claims he was assaulted in his bedroom...by a demon

Tucker Carlson used to host the #1 most-watched show on the #1 most-watched network in the United States. But this Halloween, the ex-Fox News host was seen sharing a story about fending off a "demon" while in bed with his wife and pets.

On the social media platform Bluesky, journalist Joshua Friedman posted a video of Carlson speaking to Christian activist John Heers in a scene for his documentary film "Christianities?" Heers asked the former Fox News anchor if he thought "the presence of evil is kickstarting people to wonder about the good." This led to Carlson immediately launching into a story recalling a confrontation with an unseen force roughly 18 months ago.

"I had a direct experience with it," Carlson said. "In my bed, at night."

"I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed and mauled. Physically mauled," Carlson said.

"In a spiritual attack by a demon?" Heers asked.

"Yeah. By a demon," Carlson quickly responded. "Or by something unseen that left claw marks on my sides."

Carlson insisted the claw marks were "still there," though Heers didn't ask him to lift his shirt and show the camera. Heers asked if Carlson's wife was "terrified" at the attack, but the far-right social media personality deflected and said he woke up and "couldn't breathe," then walked around outside before going back into his home. He added that both his wife and his dogs were still fast asleep, which he found odd as they were all "very light sleepers."
 
Tim plays the video right at the beginning so you don’t have to sit through comments
 
When your wife uses her fingernails during sex and your lie to your kids to cover up your very tame sex kinks goes too far.
 
Jon! said:
When your wife uses her fingernails during sex and your lie to your kids to cover up your very tame sex kinks goes too far.
Click to expand...
I think his dogs kicked him out of his bed, and the house it seems as he wandered around the woods in the middle of the night
 
There are usually only two reasons this kind of thing happens. One is an exceedingly intense spiritual path and the other is becoming involved in the paranormal/occult and or dipping your foot in evil itself.

I'm guessing with Tucker it's the latter.
 
Lots of people experience this sort of thing. Tucker is just seeing it from a spiritual perspective.
 
terrapin said:
There are usually only two reasons this kind of thing happens. One is an exceedingly intense spiritual path and the other is becoming involved in the psychotic trump cult and or dipping your foot in evil itself.

I'm guessing with Tucker it's the latter.
Click to expand...
Fixed
 
terrapin said:
There are usually only two reasons this kind of thing happens. One is an exceedingly intense spiritual path and the other is becoming involved in the paranormal/occult and or dipping your foot in evil itself.

I'm guessing with Tucker it's the latter.
Click to expand...
Or he's lying about it.
 
HOLA said:
Or he's lying about it.
Click to expand...
I doubt it. I mean he is a prolific liar
but I've known so many people that have had those kinds of experiences although getting physically scratched is really rare.
 
"Yeah. By a demon," Carlson quickly responded. "Or by something unseen that left claw marks on my sides."

Christ on a cross, tell me no one is believing this...
 
terrapin said:
Assuming all of that stuff is real, there's no doubt those guys are wading in some pretty deep waters on the wrong side of the freaking pond.
Click to expand...
No doubt. They are probably the ones drinking the blood and eating babies if it’s happening.
 
SummerStriker said:
Probably just a sleep paralysis story he read on Reddit
Click to expand...
Well that's the thing I would guess that almost certainly it was sleep paralysis. It's just that giving that phenomenon a name and explaining the mechanics that happen in the brain while it's happening in no way explains the phenomenon sufficiently.
 
SummerStriker said:
Probably just a sleep paralysis story he read on Reddit
Click to expand...
Remember when everyone insisted they were seeing this guy? hahah

This_Man_original_drawing.jpg


en.wikipedia.org

This Man - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
