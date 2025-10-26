BOXINGLOPEZ
Well he’s managed to lose his last 2 fights against a guy he’s clearly better than so who knows. he’s a better fighter than paro so as long as he keeps his concentration and doesn’t get dq’d, I think he’ll winReally hoping Paddy wins this, betting underdog, but if he just keeps his shit together, I think he can win this. Defo best fight on the card for me.
Damn it …Paro - Donovan fight off, wasn't sure which thread to put in it, so did both.