RBR Tszyu vs Zerafa- Jan.16th - No Limit Boxing- Australia

Another impossible to watch bout, shame as I think the much maligned Zerafa might do this.
 
Really hoping Paddy wins this, betting underdog, but if he just keeps his shit together, I think he can win this. Defo best fight on the card for me.
 
Athenry04 said:
Really hoping Paddy wins this, betting underdog, but if he just keeps his shit together, I think he can win this. Defo best fight on the card for me.
Well he’s managed to lose his last 2 fights against a guy he’s clearly better than so who knows. he’s a better fighter than paro so as long as he keeps his concentration and doesn’t get dq’d, I think he’ll win
 
Paro - Donovan fight off, wasn't sure which thread to put in it, so did both.
 
MMALOPEZ said:
By the way if you're wondering why a guy on his debut is so high on the bill, Nelson Asofa-Solomona is a former pro rugby league player who has decided to box. This happens a bit in Australia, they come straight in and earn decent dough compared to "regular" boxers, annoys some in boxing circles.
 
