Tsarukyan, what a performance

When I saw the size difference in the ring I thought Hooker would disrespect him and overpower him.

Arman surprised me: the much smaller man, he managed to out strike Hooker and then smother him with his superior wrestling. The submission was beautiful.

Also, I must admit he is a rather handsome man: perfect hairline with beautiful black silky and thick hair, the body of a Greek statue and athletically very gifted.

Btw Hooker is so big he should be fighting at WW.
 
joe happy.png
 
Hooker is not elite level. You should listen to him talk on podcasts then youll understand.
Hes calling fighters that seriously gameplans and strategizes as nerds, he prefers the old mma guards that only trains hard for 3 weeks before fight week
 
Hooker is not elite level. You should listen to him talk on podcasts then youll understand.
Hes calling fighters that seriously gameplans and strategizes as nerds, he prefers the old mma guards that only trains hard for 3 weeks before fight week
He's very odd. Always laughing at things normal people wouldn't laugh at..not sure if just insecure or odd.
 
The glove grab + knee combo and headbutts were very impressive. Even better than Garry's eye pokes in the co-main. Just get rid of the refs ffs.
 
No need to shit on Hooker (no kinky). It's just that Arman is a different level.
 
Arman looked great but so did Chandler against Hooker
 
What is it with Sherdog equating height with size?

Arman is a jacked little manlet and I don't doubt for a second he weighed just as much as Hooker maybe even more. Believe it or not Volkanovski outweighed a lot of his opponents at FW too.
 
Hooker is a vegetable. You're looking for a fight with zero sense, here we go
 
I love his use of head butts when he charges in for strikes and his use of fingers in the eyes when on the ground.

Yeah, no. Fuck this guy.
 
Even Chandler styled on Hooker let's not forget.
Landing a big shot and getting a nice finish isn't the same as styling on someone. Marquardt styled on Gouveia. Anderson styled on guys. Chandler just landed a hard punch.
 
Not going to lie, Arman did impress me. I have never held him in as high regard as a lot of others on here, but if last night was any indicator of a healthy Arman, I hope he stays healthy because he's a fun watch.

Topuria really does have this hard-on for Islam, but a fight with Arman would be one hell of a litmus test for Ilia to see where he really stands.

In my opinion, the wee man would do well to stay in his own lane. If Arman has a chin, and can take Topuria's shots, I think Ilia's in big trouble. Any doubts I had of Arman being able to physically control Ilia just went out the window. Just watching Arman he reminds me of a more skilled yet more compact Sean Sherk. He's a little tank for sure. I think it works to his advantage with Ilia, but works against him with someone like Paddy. Hopefully both Ilia and Arman fight more often though. It sucks watching skilled fighters sit around with their thumb up their ass.

Dan Hooker looked big compared to Arman, Pimblett's going to look like a WW compared to Arman and Ilia.
 
