Tsarukyan, what a performance

When I saw the size difference in the ring I thought Hooker would disrespect him and overpower him.
Arman surprised me: the much smaller man, he managed to out strike Hooker and then smother him with his superior wrestling. The submission was beautiful.
Also, I must admit he is a rather handsome man: perfect hairline with beautiful black silky and thick hair, the body of a Greek statue and athletically very gifted.
Btw Hooker is so big he should be fighting at WW.
