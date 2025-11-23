Tsarukyan, what a performance

Not going to lie, Arman did impress me. I have never held him in as high regard as a lot of others on here, but if last night was any indicator of a healthy Arman, I hope he stays healthy because he's a fun watch.



Topuria really does have this hard-on for Islam, but a fight with Arman would be one hell of a litmus test for Ilia to see where he really stands.



In my opinion, the wee man would do well to stay in his own lane. If Arman has a chin, and can take Topuria's shots, I think Ilia's in big trouble. Any doubts I had of Arman being able to physically control Ilia just went out the window. Just watching Arman he reminds me of a more skilled yet more compact Sean Sherk. He's a little tank for sure. I think it works to his advantage with Ilia, but works against him with someone like Paddy. Hopefully both Ilia and Arman fight more often though. It sucks watching skilled fighters sit around with their thumb up their ass.



Dan Hooker looked big compared to Arman, Pimblett's going to look like a WW compared to Arman and Ilia.