Tsarukyan vs Topuria is the only fight to make in the Lightweight division

This is the only fight to make in the lightweight division.

Charles looked terrible against Michael Chandler coming off a 2 year lay off, compare Charles performance to Paddy who dog walked Chandler, everyone including Charles knew that he was never going to beat Illia, I love Do Bronx but hes over the hill & has double digit loses, bro just straight up walked up & presented his chin to Illia which was hilarious.

You can't give Paddy a title shot of beating Chandler who has 1 win in the UFC, Gaethje is on a 1 fight win streak over Fiziev who isn't in the top 10.

Arman f*cked up by missing weight against Makhachev but he made weight as a backup & repented for his mistake. Arman vs Illia is literally the modern day Khabib vs McGregor without the hype & both fighters are more well rounded than Conor & Khabib.

Arman is the billionaire Bruce Wayne of the Lightweight division & Illia Topuria is everyone's favourite villain in the Rouges Gallery.

In all seriousness Arman vs Illia is one of the most high level fights UFC can put on right now, Arman won't be a walk in the park for Illia like Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway. I see Paddy having success against Illia but eventually getting caught.

Arman will wrestlef*ck Illia & make him gas, we have enough footage to realise that Illia is not hard to take down, a high level wrestler is likely to control him on the ground & it'll be interesting to see him in a 2nd or 3rd Rd against a wrestler.

Illia is an incredibly exciting fighter but I still believe someone like Arman & especially Islam will embarrass him.

The Charles fight literally proves nothing because Charles has been on a steady decline for a while, he's older & unlike the Volk & Max fights where Illia got to show his skills, Charles literally presented his chin on a platter, it was an incredibly poor performance.

Give us Illia vs Arman, let Illia finally fight an actual young lion instead of 35+ veterans or Holloway who have already done & past their best in the sport.
 
Post the footage of him being easy to take down. Bryce Mitchell got 1 single takedown against him when he timed Ilia perfectly when he was charging at him. Ilia defended the other 8 attempts Bryce put out. His TDD was 92% before this fight and this fight with Oliveira failing two attempts is going to raise it higher.
 
Everyone is forgetting Hooker being in the title picture, I’d like to see Paddy vs Hooker and Tsarukyan vs Topuria with both winners being the next title fight.
 
I don't think Topuria will have anything to gain by fighting a welterweight who couldnt make the weight in his last proposed title fight. Senor Topuria is looking for fights that will improve his legacy.

For now, it should be either Paddy the Baddy or Money Moicano.
 
Sarcasm? Moicano lost to Dariush tonight.
 
Charles Vs Arman

Give Gaethje a shot before he retires.

Paddy can fight Dariush.
 
Moicano? The guy that lost tonight? Good call.

Ilia runs through the guy that beat Moicano tonight, let alone Moicano himself.
 
No one is forgetting, you just have to be a moron to forget Hooker is a can.
 
Can is a strong word. You don't make Poirier fight for his life or beat Gamrot if you are a can. He is definitely clearly a level below the elite, though.

Top tier toughness, which can get you pretty far. Generally not the top, though.
 
Same for me but the Pimblett fights sells big, so theyll run with that.
 
Ilia vs Arman is what SHOULD happen next.

But Gaethje having done some favors for the UFC & with a good resume & Paddy being the biggest draw outta the three means Arman will most likely get skipped over by one of the two. I mean Arman should've been fighting Ilia for the vacant 155 belt instead of Charles, but Charles is the bigger draw & is a fan favorite.
{<shrug}
 
Tsarukyan should have been cut. He pulled out of a championship fight at the 11th hour and then turned down to other fights. Let him win 3 in a row and then he deserves the fight. The Paddy fight is the best all around option. It will garner tons of media attention and put the spotlight on the lower weight classes and it will be a very competitive fight and is a win win not matter gets the win.
 
Arman needs to win one or two to prove he won't pull out of a fight just because his cut was hard.
 
