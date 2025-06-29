Tsarukyan vs Topuria is the only fight to make in the Lightweight division

This is the only fight to make in the lightweight division.



Charles looked terrible against Michael Chandler coming off a 2 year lay off, compare Charles performance to Paddy who dog walked Chandler, everyone including Charles knew that he was never going to beat Illia, I love Do Bronx but hes over the hill & has double digit loses, bro just straight up walked up & presented his chin to Illia which was hilarious.



You can't give Paddy a title shot of beating Chandler who has 1 win in the UFC, Gaethje is on a 1 fight win streak over Fiziev who isn't in the top 10.



Arman f*cked up by missing weight against Makhachev but he made weight as a backup & repented for his mistake. Arman vs Illia is literally the modern day Khabib vs McGregor without the hype & both fighters are more well rounded than Conor & Khabib.



Arman is the billionaire Bruce Wayne of the Lightweight division & Illia Topuria is everyone's favourite villain in the Rouges Gallery.



In all seriousness Arman vs Illia is one of the most high level fights UFC can put on right now, Arman won't be a walk in the park for Illia like Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway. I see Paddy having success against Illia but eventually getting caught.



Arman will wrestlef*ck Illia & make him gas, we have enough footage to realise that Illia is not hard to take down, a high level wrestler is likely to control him on the ground & it'll be interesting to see him in a 2nd or 3rd Rd against a wrestler.



Illia is an incredibly exciting fighter but I still believe someone like Arman & especially Islam will embarrass him.



The Charles fight literally proves nothing because Charles has been on a steady decline for a while, he's older & unlike the Volk & Max fights where Illia got to show his skills, Charles literally presented his chin on a platter, it was an incredibly poor performance.



Give us Illia vs Arman, let Illia finally fight an actual young lion instead of 35+ veterans or Holloway who have already done & past their best in the sport.