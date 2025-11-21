BonesWinckleJones
after watching this performance who's done better volk or arman?
If you take the problems that dumb fighters and dumb managers have and combine them into one person, it's Arman.They're 0-3 combined vs Islam, but Arman didn't lose by KO, so him obviously.
Fucked up thing is, that loss in his debut was one of his most impressive performances to date.
He's likely improved but it hasn't necessarily translated to bigger, more memorable wins. He scraped by Charles via decision but also dropped one to Gamrot.
Add in the inactivity and 24hr pull out of a title shot... Arman has gained barely any applicable ground
He also comes from money, would explain his somewhat "laid back attitude" regarding opponents and (lack of) consistent activityIf you take the problems that dumb fighters and dumb managers have and combine them into one person, it's Arman.
It's hard to go hard when you grow up in silk sheets.He also comes from money, would explain his somewhat "laid back attitude" regarding opponents and (lack of) consistent activity
True for tsarukyan but not for budhaIt's hard to go hard when you grow up in silk sheets.
Ilia too, actually. Both are "rich kids"It's hard to go hard when you grow up in silk sheets.
He is really good and the only guy to take Islam down — maybe they credited Volk with one; I cannot remember. I was thinking about it; him pulling out was such a fucking disaster of a move. Imagine if Jack pulled out or Khamzat before DDP. The damage from a move like that is so crazy, and LW is still messed up with the current champ only beating a guy Arman has already beaten. They might never let him fully recover from that move, but they've also been screwing him for years now, so I think it's even.They're 0-3 combined vs Islam, but Arman didn't lose by KO, so him obviously.
I think you're 100% correct. It's the worst type of fuck up a fighter can commit on the eyes of Dana and the suits.He is really good and the only guy to take Islam down — maybe they credited Volk with one; I cannot remember. I was thinking about it; him pulling out was such a fucking disaster of a move. Imagine if Jack pulled out or Khamzat before DDP. The damage from a move like that is so crazy, and LW is still messed up with the current champ only beating a guy Arman has already beaten. They might never let him fully recover from that move, but they've also been screwing him for years now, so I think it's even.
I think Poirier took him down.He is really good and the only guy to take Islam down — maybe they credited Volk with one; I cannot remember. I was thinking about it; him pulling out was such a fucking disaster of a move. Imagine if Jack pulled out or Khamzat before DDP. The damage from a move like that is so crazy, and LW is still messed up with the current champ only beating a guy Arman has already beaten. They might never let him fully recover from that move, but they've also been screwing him for years now, so I think it's even.