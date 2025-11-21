Media Tsarukyan VS Makachaev Full fight+aftermath

BonesWinckleJones said:





after watching this performance who's done better volk or arman?
Click to expand...

They're 0-3 combined vs Islam, but Arman didn't lose by KO, so him obviously.

Fucked up thing is, that loss in his debut was one of his most impressive performances to date.

He's likely improved but it hasn't necessarily translated to bigger, more memorable wins. He scraped by Charles via decision but also dropped one to Gamrot. The Dariush KO was good but Dariush is far from a marquee win.

Add in the inactivity and the 24hr pulling out of a title shot... Arman has gained barely any usable ground
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
They're 0-3 combined vs Islam, but Arman didn't lose by KO, so him obviously.

Fucked up thing is, that loss in his debut was one of his most impressive performances to date.

He's likely improved but it hasn't necessarily translated to bigger, more memorable wins. He scraped by Charles via decision but also dropped one to Gamrot.

Add in the inactivity and 24hr pull out of a title shot... Arman has gained barely any applicable ground
Click to expand...
If you take the problems that dumb fighters and dumb managers have and combine them into one person, it's Arman.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
It's hard to go hard when you grow up in silk sheets.
Click to expand...
Ilia too, actually. Both are "rich kids"
Not having to live fight purse to fight purse really does allow them the room needed to be as picky/inactive as they chose to be.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
They're 0-3 combined vs Islam, but Arman didn't lose by KO, so him obviously.

Fucked up thing is, that loss in his debut was one of his most impressive performances to date.

He's likely improved but it hasn't necessarily translated to bigger, more memorable wins. He scraped by Charles via decision but also dropped one to Gamrot. The Dariush KO was good but Dariush is far from a marquee win.

Add in the inactivity and the 24hr pulling out of a title shot... Arman has gained barely any usable ground
Click to expand...
He is really good and the only guy to take Islam down — maybe they credited Volk with one; I cannot remember. I was thinking about it; him pulling out was such a fucking disaster of a move. Imagine if Jack pulled out or Khamzat before DDP. The damage from a move like that is so crazy, and LW is still messed up with the current champ only beating a guy Arman has already beaten. They might never let him fully recover from that move, but they've also been screwing him for years now, so I think it's even.
 
wrb said:
He is really good and the only guy to take Islam down — maybe they credited Volk with one; I cannot remember. I was thinking about it; him pulling out was such a fucking disaster of a move. Imagine if Jack pulled out or Khamzat before DDP. The damage from a move like that is so crazy, and LW is still messed up with the current champ only beating a guy Arman has already beaten. They might never let him fully recover from that move, but they've also been screwing him for years now, so I think it's even.
Click to expand...
I think you're 100% correct. It's the worst type of fuck up a fighter can commit on the eyes of Dana and the suits.
You're not only a proven liability, you pulled out so late that it forced them to pay Moicano a hail Mary replacement bag, but with just enough time for fans to find out and possibly decide not to buy the ppv.

They'd rather you fought with a sore back and come up short, that way the card stays intact with no loss in "potential revenue" and you would probably get a decent bounce back fight next time out.

To get hurt thursday, fuck them on Friday all while not seeming very distraught about it sends all the wrong messages lol
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
They're 0-3 combined vs Islam, but Arman didn't lose by KO, so him obviously.

Fucked up thing is, that loss in his debut was one of his most impressive performances to date.

He's likely improved but it hasn't necessarily translated to bigger, more memorable wins. He scraped by Charles via decision but also dropped one to Gamrot. The Dariush KO was good but Dariush is far from a marquee win.

Add in the inactivity and the 24hr pulling out of a title shot... Arman has gained barely any usable ground
Click to expand...

To most he clearly beat Gamrot, the control was incredibly overrated in that fight.

When you don’t need to fight for money you don’t mind getting frozen out as much, if you’re useful to them you’ll get more opportunities.

I mean his return fight after the pull out is he gets to headline a card in the Middle East against a fun action fighter in Hooker, pretty good showcase to put him back in the mix.
 
wrb said:
He is really good and the only guy to take Islam down — maybe they credited Volk with one; I cannot remember. I was thinking about it; him pulling out was such a fucking disaster of a move. Imagine if Jack pulled out or Khamzat before DDP. The damage from a move like that is so crazy, and LW is still messed up with the current champ only beating a guy Arman has already beaten. They might never let him fully recover from that move, but they've also been screwing him for years now, so I think it's even.
Click to expand...
I think Poirier took him down.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MigitAs
Featherweight might actually be exciting after this fight.
Replies
2
Views
78
Pierce 34
Pierce 34
Krixes
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Grappling Match: Arman Tsarukyan vs Shara Magomedov -- 3:45pm ET
Replies
11
Views
165
Krixes
Krixes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,089
Messages
58,481,685
Members
176,050
Latest member
Azat P

Share this page

Back
Top