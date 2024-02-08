Tsarukyan or Oliviera?

IronGolem007
Po Atan
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 3,536
- Reaction score
- 7,372
Pardon me, but I think the rangy, perpetual-machine Oliveira lights his ass up.
Tsarukyan's submissions are nonexistent.
He is only "okay" as a puncher.
Arman is also short and gases quickly.
My opinion is Tsarukyan is overrated.
Oliveira may not be invincible, but he is absolutely dangerous 100% of the time.
Who you got?
