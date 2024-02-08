Tsarukyan or Oliviera?

I have Charles in this one but Arman is no slouch. Reason is Charles is longer, better offensive striking, elite BJJ especially off his back where he might be put a few times in this fight. He has a nasty clinch as well.



Arman will have to work to get inside of Charles and will have to deal with the clinch as the shorter guy. He can get Charles down but if he opens up trying to GnP he can find himself in a Dariush situation where he tires himself out as Charles defends and attacks fluidly. If he opens up on the ground, he can also find himself in a deep sub.



Best bet for Arman is to take it to the ground and for the first two rounds grind Charles out in a positional battle. Later as the fight goes on and they are both sweatier, he can open up with GnP a bit more safely.



What he shouldn't do is try to go toe to toe with Charles on the feet, he would likely get clubbed and subbed or even KO/TKOed.