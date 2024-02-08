Tsarukyan or Oliviera?

Oliviera or Tsarukyan?

  • Oliviera

  • Tsarukyan

Results are only viewable after voting.
IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
3,536
Reaction score
7,372
Pardon me, but I think the rangy, perpetual-machine Oliveira lights his ass up.

Tsarukyan's submissions are nonexistent.
He is only "okay" as a puncher.

Arman is also short and gases quickly.
My opinion is Tsarukyan is overrated.

Oliveira may not be invincible, but he is absolutely dangerous 100% of the time.

Who you got?
 
Last edited:
Tsarukyan is a haymaker-thrower, not really a perpetual machine.

He also sucks at submissions (5 submissions in 24 fights, or 2%).
By contrast, Oliveira has 21 submissions in 43 fights (49%).

Striking-wise, Tsarukyan has 9 KOs in 24 fights (38%).
While Oliveira has 10 KOs in 43 fights (23%).

Overall, Tsarukyan has a 58% finish record.
While Charles Oliveira has a 72% finish record.

Who would you rather follow as CHAMP?
 
Last edited:
I have Charles as the clear #2 in the division.........so Arman.
 
I have Charles in this one but Arman is no slouch. Reason is Charles is longer, better offensive striking, elite BJJ especially off his back where he might be put a few times in this fight. He has a nasty clinch as well.

Arman will have to work to get inside of Charles and will have to deal with the clinch as the shorter guy. He can get Charles down but if he opens up trying to GnP he can find himself in a Dariush situation where he tires himself out as Charles defends and attacks fluidly. If he opens up on the ground, he can also find himself in a deep sub.

Best bet for Arman is to take it to the ground and for the first two rounds grind Charles out in a positional battle. Later as the fight goes on and they are both sweatier, he can open up with GnP a bit more safely.

What he shouldn't do is try to go toe to toe with Charles on the feet, he would likely get clubbed and subbed or even KO/TKOed.
 
gentel said:
Tsarukyan by turning Oliveira into a pool of blood via GnP like he did with Joel Alvarez
Click to expand...

Reevaluate my post above.

Tsarukyan is not a the chip finisher, is "a decision guy" ...
 
Charles is a fan favorite & has been in the UFC for 10+ years, this poll will always be just a popularity contest unfortunately and not a real reflection of how their skills will match up.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Tsarukyan is a haymaker-thrower, not really a perpetual machine.

He also sucks at submissions (5 submissions in 24 fights, or 2%).
By contrast, Oliveira has 21 submissions in 43 fights (49%).

Striking-wise, Tsarukyan has 9 KOs in 24 fights (38%).
While Oliveira has 10 KOs in 43 fights (23%).

Overall, Tsarukyan has a 58% finish record.
While Charles Oliveira has a 72% finish record.

Who would you rather follow as CHAMP?
Click to expand...
Let’s not forget Charles has been subbed many many times. Also Charles has poor wrestling compared to Arman. Charles also had a lot of mileage on him and isn’t a young beast anymore.


I pick Charles too but your analysis is very biased
 
mjfan23 said:
Let’s not forget Charles has been subbed many many times. Also Charles has poor wrestling compared to Arman. Charles also had a lot of mileage on him and isn’t a young beast anymore.


I pick Charles too but your analysis is very biased
Click to expand...

Not biased.

Oliveira has faced the absolute best, across two divisions, while Tsarukyan is a boy who just made the Top 10 ... yesterday.

Experience matters.
 
svmr_db said:
Charles is a fan favorite & has been in the UFC for 10+ years, this poll will always be just a popularity contest unfortunately and not a real reflection of how their skills will match up.
Click to expand...

Disagree.

Tsarukyan is a midget who gases quickly.

Maybe read the stats above.
 
The Siege said:
I have Charles in this one but Arman is no slouch. Reason is Charles is longer, better offensive striking, elite BJJ especially off his back where he might be put a few times in this fight. He has a nasty clinch as well.

Arman will have to work to get inside of Charles and will have to deal with the clinch as the shorter guy. He can get Charles down but if he opens up trying to GnP he can find himself in a Dariush situation where he tires himself out as Charles defends and attacks fluidly. If he opens up on the ground, he can also find himself in a deep sub.

Best bet for Arman is to take it to the ground and for the first two rounds grind Charles out in a positional battle. Later as the fight goes on and they are both sweatier, he can open up with GnP a bit more safely.

What he shouldn't do is try to go toe to toe with Charles on the feet, he would likely get clubbed and subbed or even KO/TKOed.
Click to expand...

Pretty much agree with this.
 
Arman is pretty clearly the favorite here and nothing about this argument was objective or substantial.
 
svmr_db said:
You missed the stat where Oliveira was finished 8 times in the UFC.

Yeah and so have the people who back up their picks with their money.

View attachment 1028311
Click to expand...

Are you really saying "betting odds" mean anything? <Lmaoo>

Do acknowledge the fact Charles is the more fragile of the two.

However, you have to admit Charles is also the more dynamic and talented of the two, and has faced better opposition the entire time.
 
IronGolem007 said:
You have Arman over Islam and Charles?

Laughable, considering he was outclassed and outhustled by Gamrot, fairly recently.
Click to expand...

No. Sadly I have Charles #2 behind Islam. Which means Charles likely loses to Arman since I'm wrong so often.
 
IronGolem007 said:
For me, I'm never wrong.

Sometimes I think I'm wrong, but discovered I am always mistaken.
Click to expand...

Good for you. I even tried that betting strategy about picking wrong. Couldn't make that work for me either.
 
Charles is awesome for taking a fight at 300 against a legit tough contender. He could've just demanded the postponed Islam rematch and sit out like other entitled fighters do, but that's not what 'people's champs' do.

tk0LBA5.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
legedema
legedema
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Makhachev Willing to Face Oliveira or Gaethje, But Not Excited About Another Rematch
6 7 8
Replies
158
Views
7K
Rektkid
Rektkid
Koro_11
Honest ranking of UFC 300 fights so far....
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
DarthChen731
DarthChen731

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,955
Messages
55,038,655
Members
174,566
Latest member
tishinmatt

Share this page

Back
Top