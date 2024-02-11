Social Trying to understand militant climate activist mentality

Their big concern is supposedly that we are destroying the planet for future generations, but how many of these people are actually even planning to have children or grandchildren of their own? I would be willing to bet that the most fervent and most militant ones are also the least likely to actually have any desire of a nuclear family and having offspring of their own, and are usually the types who feel that there are too many people in the world, and are overall anti human.

So why would some lesbian or some soy boy who with no desire to procreate, have such strong feelings about a world hundreds of years in the future? Serious question, what is their motivation to put so much energy into a cause that has virtually no effect on them? Why are they throwing soup on paintings, and sitting on roads and blocking traffic if they have no skin in the game?

It would make more sense if these positions were taken by some super conservative Christians or Muslims who are having half a dozen kids, yet it is not, its almost always that the shrieking blue hair lesbian will also feel strongly about preserving the planet... but preserving it for who? By most accounts these types have a disdain for human beings and our existence, so what is really driving them?

Its so contradictory, kinda like the whole gays for Palestine thing, might as well create a group called Chickens for KFC.

Koro_11 said:
This is not a thread about what you or I think about the science of climate change or oil consumption, but WHY would the types who have no desire to procreate give a shit about it?
You created a garbage thread so you can bitch about a stereotype.

The fact that you can't understand the concept of someone caring about the future for people other than their direct offspring, just shows that you're probably sociopath.
 
jk7707 said:
You created a garbage thread so you can bitch about a stereotype.

The fact that you can't understand the concept of someone caring about the future for people other than their direct offspring, just shows that you're probably sociopath.
Typical soy boy leftie response, ignore the topic and deflect to the topic starter.

Ya I'm a sociopath, literally Hitler, and all that good stuff.

Now back to the topic, I'm gonna call bullshit about these types caring about anyone other than themselves, and I'm gonna bet that they're driven by resentment for humanity rather than love for anyone.
 
All you need to know is that they constantly tie their own personal identity to the climate crisis - queer, gay, trans, etc. They are narcissists, they have narcissistic personality disorder and this is just another 'cause' to generate attention for themselves. Their sexual orientation literally has ZERO connection to climate change issues, so ask yourself why they can't help but mention it....
 
The_Renaissance said:
All you need to know is that they constantly tie their own personal identity to the climate crisis - queer, gay, trans, etc. They are narcissists, they have narcissistic personality disorder and this is just another 'cause' to generate attention for themselves. Their sexual orientation literally has ZERO connection to climate change issues, so ask yourself why they can't help but mention it....
yea 100% when your identity becomes your everything it take narcist to bias non logical levels. It's a part of the woke like religion all faith and no merit.

That's why you see idiots glue themselves to roads and throw food on art who just think they need to be outrage because propaganda said so.

There is a lot of unsettled science to the solutions to it all.
 
TS retarded assumptions:

-the amount of concern one has about the future of humanity should correlate directly with the amount of children one plans to have

-lesbians and effeminate men care the most about climate change, and also have great disdain for other people

-
 
Koro_11 said:
Typical soy boy leftie response, ignore the topic and deflect to the topic starter.

Ya I'm a sociopath, literally Hitler, and all that good stuff.

Now back to the topic, I'm gonna call bullshit about these types caring about anyone other than themselves, and I'm gonna bet that they're driven by resentment for humanity rather than love for anyone.
Yes, back on "topic" where you make blind assumptions about a fictional person you made up. Powerful, insightful stuff.
 
freakroor said:
TS retarded assumptions:

-the amount of concern one has about the future of humanity should correlate directly with the amount of children one plans to have

-lesbians and effeminate men care the most about climate change, and also have great disdain for other people

-
Your avatar checks out.
 
Most of the hardcore activists are losers who don't have any purpose in life so the adopt activism to fill the void. Especially the ones who are members of multiple activists groups. This is how they compensate for being stuck in a shit living situation rather than just making the effort to figure a way out of it.
 
jk7707 said:
Yes, back on "topic" where you make blind assumptions about a fictional person you made up. Powerful, insightful stuff.
So ignore my take, and give me your own. What % of the LGBT alphabet people would you guess are also fully on board with the climate activists?

I'm gonna take a modest stab at it and say it's more than 50%, but more likely closer to 80%.

What do you think?
 
People want to feel like they belong to something.

Some people take it too far and make it too much of their identity.
 
Koro_11 said:
Their big concern is supposedly that we are destroying the planet for future generations, but how many of these people are actually even planning to have children or grandchildren of their own? I would be willing to bet that the most fervent and most militant ones are also the least likely to actually have any desire of a nuclear family and having offspring of their own, and are usually the types who feel that there are too many people in the world, and are overall anti human.

So why would some lesbian or some soy boy who with no desire to procreate, have such strong feelings about a world hundreds of years in the future? Serious question, what is their motivation to put so much energy into a cause that has virtually no effect on them? Why are they throwing soup on paintings, and sitting on roads and blocking traffic if they have no skin in the game?

It would make more sense if these positions were taken by some super conservative Christians or Muslims who are having half a dozen kids, yet it is not, its almost always that the shrieking blue hair lesbian will also feel strongly about preserving the planet... but preserving it for who? By most accounts these types have a disdain for human beings and our existence, so what is really driving them?

Its so contradictory, kinda like the whole gays for Palestine thing, might as well create a group called Chickens for KFC.

GP1SVTMC_PressMedia.jpg
In other words,

Oh shit! Empathy? Fuck that shit and fuck those people.

How about fuck this shit thread.
 
Didn't take long for this "supposedly" climate change thread to turn into "LGBT people bad" thread. So predictable.
 
Andy Capp said:
In other words,

Oh shit! Empathy? Fuck that shit and fuck those people.

How about fuck this shit thread.
Empathy for who?

No fuck that and fuck you too, I don’t buy that these narcissistic brats feel empathy for anyone other than themselves, especially not for some generation of unborn children in some distant future.
 
