Police arrested a man in Florida who was captured on video pinning an 11-year-old girl to the ground while she begged for her life after he became convinced she was the culprit in a week-long egging attack on his home.
Marius Mutu, 43, faces charges for battery and the false imprisonment of the young girl.
The child, fearing for her safety, repeatedly screamed for help while Mutu chased her. He roughly forced her to the ground as she continued wailing.
more: https://nypost.com/2025/04/22/us-ne...e-was-convinced-threw-eggs-at-his-home-video/