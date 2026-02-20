Economy Trump's sweeping tariffs shot down by Supreme Court 6-3

www.reuters.com

US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down on Friday President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.
Chief Justice Roberts wrote the opinion, that Trump's widespread tariffs was beyond the scope of the 1977 law the executive branch claimed justified the tariffs.

Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh dissented

US Constitution grants congress the power to apply tariffs, not executive orders, except for in very narrow situations which Trump's tariffs against nearly every trading partner violated. He was the first president to use the IEEPA law as an attempt to justify tariffs being a presidential power.

About a third of the currently active tarrifs are levied under a different law, and this ruling would not overrule those although other court cases are in the system challenging those.

It is yet to be seen if this ruling will result in refunds being necessary to importers the government collected from. Lawsuits from those importers wronged by the illegal tariffs are sure to follow this ruling.
 
Chief Justice Roberts wrote the opinion, that Trump's widespread tariffs was beyond the scope of the 1977 law the executive branch claimed justified the tariffs.

Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh dissented

US Constitution grants congress the power to apply tariffs, not executive orders, except for in very narrow situations which Trump's tariffs against nearly every trading partner violated. He was the first president to use the IEEPA law as an attempt to justify tariffs being a presidential power.

About a third of the currently active tarrifs are levied under a different law, and this ruling would not overrule those although other court cases are in the system challenging those.

It is yet to be seen if this ruling will result in refunds being necessary to importers the government collected from. Lawsuits from those importers wronged by the illegal tariffs are sure to follow this ruling.
Good. Checks and balances bless.
 
nate-diaz-ufc.gif
 
Finally this shithole Court gets one right.

So how do we get our money back that this fat orange fucker thieved from us??

Also, in case anyone missed this story, our trade deficits have actually gotten worse under tariffs and haven’t been this wide since 1960.

In 2025, Trade Deficit in Goods Reached Record High

Data released Thursday by the Census Bureau showed the overall trade deficit with the world narrowed, the result of an expanding trade surplus in services. The trade deficit in goods was the highest on record.
He sent it to the bank at the board of peace.
 
Good, this was dumbass Navarro that convinced demented Trump to do all these stupid trade wars. This is no way to run a country. The only reason Trump let him do this is because Navarro is a sycophant.
 
Proper thing but it’s going to be a nightmare of confusion and fuckery to sort that shit out now.

More heavy distractions from the Epstein stuff…
 
Not over, yet. He'll just switch to Trade Act of 1974 to threaten and implement his shit.
 
Actually though. Is there any real way to say, sue for the "tariffs" to get money back? Or is it just a loss and you have to fight any future crap?
 
Off the top of my head, politically it is likely good news for Trump and the GOP. With the liberal press harping that the tariffs were causing inflation and hurting Americans, and many believing that it seemed, with the tariffs shot down people will be happier with Trump's economy, most likely.

On the bad side, this hurts the US governments funding. Tariffs could have been a good source of income, and bargaining chip when dealing with foreign countries.
 
At this point, people have gotta be wondering why the fuck Congress would ever delegate so much power to the Executive. Well, nobody ever anticipated a sitting POTUS so fucking retarded. These Acts of Congress were practically inconsequential for decades, at least in regards to tariffs. They need to be straight-up repealed.

I honestly don’t know, this is a point I’ve raised before. Businesses who pay these tariffs have paperwork and ledgers and shit that show the extra money they’ve paid—but what about the consumer? Are we all just hosed? It seems like we should be able to file a lawsuit for damages.
 
