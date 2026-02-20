US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs The U.S. Supreme Court struck down on Friday President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.

Chief Justice Roberts wrote the opinion, that Trump's widespread tariffs was beyond the scope of the 1977 law the executive branch claimed justified the tariffs.Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh dissentedUS Constitution grants congress the power to apply tariffs, not executive orders, except for in very narrow situations which Trump's tariffs against nearly every trading partner violated. He was the first president to use the IEEPA law as an attempt to justify tariffs being a presidential power.About a third of the currently active tarrifs are levied under a different law, and this ruling would not overrule those although other court cases are in the system challenging those.It is yet to be seen if this ruling will result in refunds being necessary to importers the government collected from. Lawsuits from those importers wronged by the illegal tariffs are sure to follow this ruling.