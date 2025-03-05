Lol my favorite part about Work From Home threads are the nimrods talking about people stealing time from their employers & supporting forced return to office......as they steal time from work on a week day morning during 9 to 5 to post this on Sherdog.

Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.



Being able to work remote was a huge benefit money & life balance wise. It allowed me to travel while still working. Allowed me to vacation while still working. It allowed me to care for my father with cancer while still working.

It allowed me to not have to spend over a half million dollars on a dream home because I could live further out and save 150k on the same build. It saved gas money. It drastically cut auto insurance. It decreases emissions. It get rids of rush hour and commutes. I was always there for my family in 2 totally different states.



If your team or organization is meeting their quotas and or goals and your team members are getting high performance evaluations you have to be a d sucking, brown nosing, whipping boy, simp to advocate for mass return to office.



Now if your performance or team/org is not doing well, that is a different story. But you would still need real changes and examples to show how returning to office can fix things. Not more generic flavor of the month monkey see monkey do knee jerk nonsense.