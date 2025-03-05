  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Opinion Trump's stance on remote work - do Republicans really support this?

One of the more baffling political stances or at least interpretation of political stances is Trump seeming to be against remote work. This has been a talking point at my wife's company where the big wigs are justifying it by saying "Trump is having remote workers return to work". I noticed a bunch of cheers and claps when he was bragging about workers getting back to in person work. Are most Trump supporters really backing this? It's pretty archaic to think that working from home isn't a viable option for most. The technology is there, software tracks productivity, etc. I just find it odd that this is something people are cheering for, but I realize some people will back anything Trump says.
 
i would imagine a lot if not most republicans don't have email jobs.
 
Whole lots of dumb shit that has been politicized in efforts to divide people. This is just a way to divide office workers from other jobs that can't be done remotely.
 
Gavin Newsom just recalled people working from home too.
 
It's stupid no matter what party wants to end work from home. I've never understood the argument against work from home. I've heard CEO's like Jamie Dimon complaints and they are not valid. Most CEO's and high corporate executives (i.e. Elon Musk) don't work from an office. They work wherever they can. The whole idea of having technology as advanced as it is and still being against work from home just does not make sense especially when you see the cost of things now and traffic in most cities.
 
From 2 days to 4 days a week......

giphy.gif
 
We saw how many federal workers weren’t working full weeks.
 
We spend like $20B on leases, maintenance and hvac for federal office space not even getting into things like federal employee gas stipends.
 
People who cant work from home dont want you to be able to work from home.
 
Actually remote work for employee might be good and might be worse than in office.

One from " milking " methods is, if task for example should be done till data xx, time xx and employee is trustable and hardworking, there actually is possible not to use any trackers..and owerload employee with tasks, so he will work maybe even 50 or 55 hours per 1 week in order to finish task in time....
While in office with entry cards used and there is perssonel where you register and sign somewhere that you recieved Keys etc....the same when you go leave building...

Then overtime will not be possible to hide.

Form other point remote job might be done if someone is in quarantine etc ( remember Covid plandemic) , if should be in office ...then can't work.
 
I've been remote since about 2012. What I've always told people is that you don't get points for showing up. It forces you to be better at communicating and managing your visibility. There is also a sense of appreciation and loyalty that you give to your role when the flexibility of being remote is afforded to you. If anything you probably work harder. Smart employers know this.
 
Following covid I was WFH full-time up until only a few months ago.. now I am in the office 2 days a week. My company sold multiple floors in its building, and condensed. It is kind of hybrid now with no designated seats.

It's not that bad for me since I already lived close enough to the office and my commute is easy.. but going full-time remote to full-time in the office is a rather stark difference for a lot of people, especially if they have families they are looking out for that adjust to their schedules.

I think most of the big wigs at the top enjoy being in person more because they have type A personalities. They don't get to where they are by enjoying peace lol - they love being in front of people and seeing people working. Not everyone is like that though of course.
 
Lol my favorite part about Work From Home threads are the nimrods talking about people stealing time from their employers & supporting forced return to office......as they steal time from work on a week day morning during 9 to 5 to post this on Sherdog.
Their hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Being able to work remote was a huge benefit money & life balance wise. It allowed me to travel while still working. Allowed me to vacation while still working. It allowed me to care for my father with cancer while still working.
It allowed me to not have to spend over a half million dollars on a dream home because I could live further out and save 150k on the same build. It saved gas money. It drastically cut auto insurance. It decreases emissions. It get rids of rush hour and commutes. I was always there for my family in 2 totally different states.

If your team or organization is meeting their quotas and or goals and your team members are getting high performance evaluations you have to be a d sucking, brown nosing, whipping boy, simp to advocate for mass return to office.

Now if your performance or team/org is not doing well, that is a different story. But you would still need real changes and examples to show how returning to office can fix things. Not more generic flavor of the month monkey see monkey do knee jerk nonsense.
 
I would imagine they generally support whatever he puts forward, no?
 
I see this being another one of those things that started off apolitical, which makes sense but now because Trump and Elon said it, it'll probably become a political thing because people are sheep
 
