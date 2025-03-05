Oblivian
One of the more baffling political stances or at least interpretation of political stances is Trump seeming to be against remote work. This has been a talking point at my wife's company where the big wigs are justifying it by saying "Trump is having remote workers return to work". I noticed a bunch of cheers and claps when he was bragging about workers getting back to in person work. Are most Trump supporters really backing this? It's pretty archaic to think that working from home isn't a viable option for most. The technology is there, software tracks productivity, etc. I just find it odd that this is something people are cheering for, but I realize some people will back anything Trump says.