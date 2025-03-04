  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections Trump's speech tonight 3/4/25

Well it’s been a busy 44 days.

In that time he has stacked the cabinet with the least qualified sycophants and nut huggers possible. Vance, Hegseth, Kennedy, McMahon, Gabbard, couldn’t quite push through Gaetz but settled for Bondi, etc.

Pardoned violent and non-violent Jan 6th rioters

Elevated Elon Musk to a strange unelected position of great power and let him run amuck.

Abandoned the Ukraine after having an undignified hissy fit on national tv. Surprised it took him this long

Is planning to remove Russian sanctions to relieve the burden on their poor suffering oligarchs

Pissed off our closest allies in Mexico, Canada, and the European Union

Fired and in some cases instantly rehired both non-essential and sometimes very essential government workers.

Stripped the military of top leadership and JAG’s.

Offered to turn Gaza into a luxury resort

Seemingly tanked the stock market with on again off again tariffs

And pardoned Pete Rose.

Did I miss anything significant?

Tonight, he will tell us why all of these are good things for the future of America. Some of you will believe and applaud.

Others will be shaking their heads.

I will assume my fetal position and alternately weep and then rage as a good libtard should.

R Y'all watcing tonight?

Fox seems very concerned the dems will heckle, do you think they try?

Any thoughts on if he stays on script or ad libs?

What do you think he highlights, what will he avoid?

Etc.
 
You forgot he pardoned the silk road guy who tried to arrange for the murder of multiple people as a direct favour to the libertarian crowd.

Law n order, ya know.
 
I'll be tuning in to try and get an idea of how much worse things are going to get.
 
Not interested. I’ll just come back here and get the play by play from all the libs who will be tuning in. Just like all those yentas who used to tune into Howard Stern every morning looking for things to be offended about.
 
