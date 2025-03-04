Well it’s been a busy 44 days.



In that time he has stacked the cabinet with the least qualified sycophants and nut huggers possible. Vance, Hegseth, Kennedy, McMahon, Gabbard, couldn’t quite push through Gaetz but settled for Bondi, etc.



Pardoned violent and non-violent Jan 6th rioters



Elevated Elon Musk to a strange unelected position of great power and let him run amuck.



Abandoned the Ukraine after having an undignified hissy fit on national tv. Surprised it took him this long



Is planning to remove Russian sanctions to relieve the burden on their poor suffering oligarchs



Pissed off our closest allies in Mexico, Canada, and the European Union



Fired and in some cases instantly rehired both non-essential and sometimes very essential government workers.



Stripped the military of top leadership and JAG’s.



Offered to turn Gaza into a luxury resort



Seemingly tanked the stock market with on again off again tariffs



And pardoned Pete Rose.



Did I miss anything significant?



Tonight, he will tell us why all of these are good things for the future of America. Some of you will believe and applaud.



Others will be shaking their heads.



I will assume my fetal position and alternately weep and then rage as a good libtard should.



R Y'all watcing tonight?



Fox seems very concerned the dems will heckle, do you think they try?



Any thoughts on if he stays on script or ad libs?



What do you think he highlights, what will he avoid?



Etc.