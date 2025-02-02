Libero cane v2
Trump just announced tariffs that are highly likely to increase inflation in America. In addition, the proposed tax cuts will increase the deficit. All things equal, America will have higher prices and be more indebted in the years to come.
If you were handwringing about the price of eggs under Biden, how does this make you feel?
