



I'm not even an anti-Trumper, but this was just ridiculous. Some lowlights:



-Asks for NATO's help to take over Greenland

-Insists that Canada only exists as a state and cannot function as a country

-Talks about breaking into Los Angeles to get "the water"



Favorite *direct* quotes (no editing, this is literally what he said word for word):



"If you look at a map they drew an artificial line right through it between Canada and the US just a

straight artificial line somebody did it, a long time ago, many, many decades ago and uh makes no sense"



“I've been asking them to do that during my first term, I said do it I didn't think anything like could happen like this, but they were they didn't have enough water, now the farmers are going to have water for their land and the water is in there. But I actually had to break in, we broke in to do it, because uh we had people that were afraid to give water, they were in particular, they were trying to protect a certain little fish and I said how do you protect the fish if you don't have water, they didn't have any water so they're protecting a fish and that didn't work out too well by the way"



At first I thought he was trolling about Canada and Greenland, but now......