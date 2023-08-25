  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Trumps mug shot starts his return to twitter

It happened. Finally returned to twitter with his mug shot.

since he had posted from his twitter account now, I hope he keeps using it going forward.

Truth social is just an echo chamber, he neeeds to use twitter to be effective, and not just his reposting acolytes who repost his truth social account.

I assume there was some legal aspect with truth social to no post on twitter, but now that is gone, BLESS

 
If I were Trump, I'd leave the US and let the country burn. It's beyond saving.
I didn't graduate law school, but don't think someone with four felony charges is exactly "allowed" to leave the country.

Also, if you were Trump, Trump would be an even bigger turd. Which would be impressive.
 
I didn't graduate law school, but don't think someone with four felony charges sitting on his dome is exactly "allowed to leave the country."

Also, if you were Trump, Trump would be an even bigger turd. Which would be impressive.
Trump should have left the country years ago. The US is a sick society that is beyond saving.

Be it:
- transitioning children
- drag Queen story time
- shoplifting
- proliferation of drugs
- open borders
- Media suppression of Hunter Biden and rigging elections
- anti-white racism and racism in general
- international wars.

That’s just off the top of my head. The problems are beyond terminal. You deserve everything you get.
 
15112623.jpg


That's a tough mugshot for biden to beat
 
It happened. Finally returned to twitter with his mug shot.

since he had posted from his twitter account now, I hope he keeps using it going forward.

Truth social is just an echo chamber, he neeeds to use twitter to be effective, and not just his reposting acolytes who repost his truth social account.

I assume there was some legal aspect with truth social to no post on twitter, but now that is gone, BLESS

Definitely hoping more views equals more donations. The "billionaire" couldn't pay the $200,000 out of pocket so the 10% to the bond company must have stung him.
 
Massive spike in approval incoming. I really think this theatre is a massive mistake by the left.
OHHH a mAsSiVe SpIkE!!!

Fuck off.

The guy had a 40% approval rating at his high point, and you think going to jail is going to help?
Trump should have left the country years ago.
I agree. He should have left circa 2015.

The US is a sick society that is beyond saving.
If you don't like it, suck my girl nuts.


meme15.jpg
 
Ok while we’re on the subject of tweets are all of you fuckers having to type out the media=twitter tags with the big long ass number to post them? Ever since they switched the domain to X I’ve had to do this and it sucks ass.

I wanna post some vintage Trump tweets to celebrate his return but it’s just too much work
 
If I were Trump, I'd leave the US and let the country burn. It's beyond saving.
He should either try to win again and become the first Two-Time President. And im not talking about back to back but he would be the first to become President, lose an election and become President again (I believe).

Or he should try to become President of some shit little country and become the first President of two different nations.
 
I can't cringe hard enough at the tryhardness of this post.
Maybe you should try a little harder, you Susan Collins voting bitch.

"Oh, I was soooooooo surprised. Mr. Brett Kavanaugh seemed soooooo honest."

In hindsight, I would agree with you. The election of Trump merely delayed the inevitable moral decline of the US.

Enjoy your rampant crime, drugs and general immorality.

Enjoy your rampant crime, drugs and general immorality.
4682454.jpg
 
In hindsight, I would agree with you. The election of Trump merely delayed the inevitable moral decline of the US.

Enjoy your rampant crime, drugs and general immorality.

Enjoy your rampant crime, drugs and general immorality.
dunno where you live, but democracy is coming to your country, so you better embrace this shit or be sanctioned

edit: I see Japan, which may be one of the most insulated areas to this. So props to you
 
Trump should have left the country years ago. The US is a sick society that is beyond saving.

Be it:
- transitioning children
- drag Queen story time
- shoplifting
- proliferation of drugs
- open borders
- Media suppression of Hunter Biden and rigging elections
- anti-white racism and racism in general
- international wars.

That’s just off the top of my head. The problems are beyond terminal. You deserve everything you get.
Awwwww...adorable deplorable!
 
