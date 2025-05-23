toasty
So last night, rich, possibly American, people were able to buy themselves a dinner with the sitting president by buying his meme coin. Of course announcing the top holders of said coin, which benefits Donald's bottom line directly, would get this perk, sent it flying up by selling off this access to the POTUS.
This morning, post dinner, it is down 14.87% as I type this.
He also announced that he plans on putting a tariff of 25% on I-phones not made in the US. Shockingly Apple is down 3.41%
I understand and even support the goal of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US, but have a real problem with targeting specific companies individually.
This very very clearly can lead to pay to play situations and retaliatory attacks against companies that don't donate to the winner's campaign.
Now picking a fight with APPLE, that runs at a profit, is beloved worldwide for their innovations, while adding trillions of debt to the US with the BBB doesn't seem like it is going to be a winning strategy. Apple can sit back for 3 years and wait out the Trump term, though it will do some short term harm and will probably choose that path over spending billions and disrupting their supply chain, and raising the cost of their goods going forward versus the cheaper asian manufactured models.
His announcing Now is a great time to buy stocks hours before lifting his initial tariffs, on his Truth social media platform, who's price clearly goes up if it is going to be a source on insider information, was a much more egregious example of him manipulating the market for his and his rich friends benefit.
There has also been a ton of shady shit, including people going to jail for insider trading with the SPAC DWAC, that brought Trump Media Group's DJT stock public.
Plus bibles, him and Lutnick pumping TESLA, his stupid gold shoes, watches, nft's, melania's coin, etc. It would seem that the white house should just have a giant for sale sign in front of it, or with the quality of the items mentions just a bunch of estate sale signs pointing to Pennsylvania Ave.
I think there is a weird overall trend with him as he ages and gets more angry where he is making his targets much more specific...Harvard, Springsteen, Apple, etc.
Doesn't this seem like a problem to anyone else?
What if he puts a 95.374% tariff on @ColemanwastheGOAT used goat sales and or @cottagecheesefan 's favorite cottage cheese brand? Would that bother right wing people then?
