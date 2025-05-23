Economy Trump's market manipulation gets ever more obvious

So last night, rich, possibly American, people were able to buy themselves a dinner with the sitting president by buying his meme coin. Of course announcing the top holders of said coin, which benefits Donald's bottom line directly, would get this perk, sent it flying up by selling off this access to the POTUS.

This morning, post dinner, it is down 14.87% as I type this.

He also announced that he plans on putting a tariff of 25% on I-phones not made in the US. Shockingly Apple is down 3.41%

I understand and even support the goal of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US, but have a real problem with targeting specific companies individually.

This very very clearly can lead to pay to play situations and retaliatory attacks against companies that don't donate to the winner's campaign.

Now picking a fight with APPLE, that runs at a profit, is beloved worldwide for their innovations, while adding trillions of debt to the US with the BBB doesn't seem like it is going to be a winning strategy. Apple can sit back for 3 years and wait out the Trump term, though it will do some short term harm and will probably choose that path over spending billions and disrupting their supply chain, and raising the cost of their goods going forward versus the cheaper asian manufactured models.

His announcing Now is a great time to buy stocks hours before lifting his initial tariffs, on his Truth social media platform, who's price clearly goes up if it is going to be a source on insider information, was a much more egregious example of him manipulating the market for his and his rich friends benefit.

There has also been a ton of shady shit, including people going to jail for insider trading with the SPAC DWAC, that brought Trump Media Group's DJT stock public.

Plus bibles, him and Lutnick pumping TESLA, his stupid gold shoes, watches, nft's, melania's coin, etc. It would seem that the white house should just have a giant for sale sign in front of it, or with the quality of the items mentions just a bunch of estate sale signs pointing to Pennsylvania Ave.

I think there is a weird overall trend with him as he ages and gets more angry where he is making his targets much more specific...Harvard, Springsteen, Apple, etc.

Doesn't this seem like a problem to anyone else?

What if he puts a 95.374% tariff on @ColemanwastheGOAT used goat sales and or @cottagecheesefan 's favorite cottage cheese brand? Would that bother right wing people then?
 
The bully pulpit is a powerful thing unless there is a democrat in office.
 
Witchhunt said:
The bully pulpit is a powerful thing unless there is a democrat in office.
ok Witchy, you know I loves ya, but ya gotta give me an example or 13 like the very blatant ones I gave above of actual worldwide market manipulation by a sitting democrat or of a sitting democrat selling off direct access.

I'm just asking for something like Jimmy Carter tariffing foreign peanuts to raise the value of his farm, which he divested himself of in the quaint old fashion ways of the times.

or Obama selling POTUS Lotus edition cars on the white house lawn.

You know details and facts instead of a lazy one liner that in essences says "you bad too"

Do lefties cheat and lie, yes, see Gold Bar Bob Menedez for an example of doing it blatantly and twice, and shockingly enough his son is now also in office. Feels like Marion Barry redux. "Bitch set me up" is still my favorite political speech of all time.
 
Witchhunt said:
The bully pulpit is a powerful thing unless there is a democrat in office.
As disgusting as the democrats are (especially the Clinton's and bidens with their enriching schemes), who was the last president who had crypto meme coins?

No whataboutisms please. Just specifically answer that question if you can.
 
toasty said:
ok Witchy, you know I loves ya, but ya gotta give me an example or 13 like the very blatant ones I gave above of actual worldwide market manipulation by a sitting democrat or of a sitting democrat selling off direct access.

I'm just asking for something like Jimmy Carter tariffing foreign peanuts to raise the value of his farm, which he divested himself of in the quaint old fashion ways of the times.

or Obama selling POTUS Lotus edition cars on the white house lawn.

You know details and facts instead of a lazy one liner that in essences says "you bad too"

Do lefties cheat and lie, yes, see Gold Bar Bob Menedez for an example of doing it blatantly and twice, and shockingly enough his son is now also in office. Feels like Marion Barry redux. "Bitch set me up" is still my favorite political speech of all time.
It reminded me of dems saying, again and again, that ‘Ol Joe had no control over gas prices after he announced from the pullpit shutting down keystone and such.

This shit is why I’m no fan of what our gubment has been for a long time now.
 
MrShady said:


As disgusting as the democrats are (especially the Clinton's and bidens with their enriching schemes), who was the last president who had crypto meme coins?

No whataboutisms please. Just specifically answer that question if you can.
Trump is an innovator, for sure.
Maybe the first, but not the last. The others will be way more sneaky about it.
 
