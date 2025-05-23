ok Witchy, you know I loves ya, but ya gotta give me an example or 13 like the very blatant ones I gave above of actual worldwide market manipulation by a sitting democrat or of a sitting democrat selling off direct access.



I'm just asking for something like Jimmy Carter tariffing foreign peanuts to raise the value of his farm, which he divested himself of in the quaint old fashion ways of the times.



or Obama selling POTUS Lotus edition cars on the white house lawn.



You know details and facts instead of a lazy one liner that in essences says "you bad too"



Do lefties cheat and lie, yes, see Gold Bar Bob Menedez for an example of doing it blatantly and twice, and shockingly enough his son is now also in office. Feels like Marion Barry redux. "Bitch set me up" is still my favorite political speech of all time.