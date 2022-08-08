Like the fisa warrantSo a judge saw evidence enough to convince him to sign for a warrant to raid his house, interesting.
Wtf? They better have a good reason to raid the presidents home.
Russia was all BS. Now what? Base is about to get fired up. They know he can win again and this is the only way to stop him.
Eh, a bit early to jump to conclusions but I doubt they would risk the backlash of raiding a former presidents home if they aren't pretty sure they are going to find something.Yeah we'll see what judge signed this. This is about like the BS the FBI pulled before the 2016 election.
FBI Has become such a political tool meanwhile all those crazy people on their watch list are going out and killing people … what a joke
Seriously they better find a smoking gun here or dems just shot themselves in knee capsI can't wait, they just lit the fire. Lol.
FBI has hard evidence that Biden accepted bribes through his son, yet nothing happens.
That’s probably why they raided him, to disband his criminal organizationDisband the entire organization. It's rotten to the core.
And when they don't find anything? Then what?
You really can't see how dangerous this is?
He wasn't home during the raid.trump still posting on his social media and not arrested or anything. Of course they found nothing
Dems will end up only firing up Republicans by doing this. This is just next level stupid for the dems.
They better find a smoking gun or a video of him doing something incredibly incriminating.