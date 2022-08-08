Law Trumps home raided

deadon said:
Wtf? They better have a good reason to raid the presidents home.
Russia was all BS. Now what? Base is about to get fired up. They know he can win again and this is the only way to stop him.
FBI Has become such a political tool meanwhile all those crazy people on their watch list are going out and killing people … what a joke
 
LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!
