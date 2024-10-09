Crime Trump's "God Bless The USA" bibles were made in China

HOLA

HOLA

apnews.com

Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there

Global trade records show a printing company in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou shipped close to 120,000 of the Bibles to the United States between early February and late March.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of copies of Donald Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible were printed in a country that the former president has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices — China.

Global trade records reviewed by The Associated Press show a printing company in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou shipped close to 120,000 of the Bibles to the United States between early February and late March.

The estimated value of the three separate shipments was $342,000, or less than $3 per Bible, according to databases that use customs data to track exports and imports. The minimum price for the Trump-backed Bible is $59.99, putting the potential sales revenue at about $7 million.

The Trump Bible’s connection to China, which has not been previously reported, reveals a deep divide between the former president’s harsh anti-China rhetoric and his rush to cash in while campaigning.

.....

Same as it ever was. Letterman already publicly humiliated him over this hypocrisy more than 10 years ago:



Just look at how red his orange face turns here!
 
