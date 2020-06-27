Trump's Free Speech Echo Chamber

O
Overtures
Guest
https://www.forbes.com/sites/abramb...s-new-favorite-social-media-app/#36240685016f
It's an app called Parlor whose user base is almost entirely conservatives who felt persecuted for their thoughts and stripped of their rights of free speech. "Bad ideas should be confronted in regular discourse. That's the beauty of free speech" is a paraphrasing of the CEO's vision for Parlor. The obvious irony is that he created an air tight echo chamber where conservatives can go and cathartically masturbate their brains.
Another observation is that free speech isn't the goal if you move to an app like Parlor to communicate with people -- it's freedom from opposing views.
#uncleJoe
It's an app called Parlor whose user base is almost entirely conservatives who felt persecuted for their thoughts and stripped of their rights of free speech. "Bad ideas should be confronted in regular discourse. That's the beauty of free speech" is a paraphrasing of the CEO's vision for Parlor. The obvious irony is that he created an air tight echo chamber where conservatives can go and cathartically masturbate their brains.
Another observation is that free speech isn't the goal if you move to an app like Parlor to communicate with people -- it's freedom from opposing views.
#uncleJoe