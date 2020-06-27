Trump's Free Speech Echo Chamber

Internet hasn't really turned out to be the promised land of free and open discourse that people, at one time, may have hoped for.



On the contrary it appears to encourage people to create their own spaces where all wrong-think is heavily moderated.



For me, it comes down to people having an irrational reaction to being challenged. Instead of getting stressed out, you should invite a bit of conflict, and actually enjoy partaking in a good, solid debate. But that's not how most people see it. They just feel like it's stressful, frustrating and prefer to reside among "like-minded people". They receive a "fight or flight" response instead of feeling comfortable in exchanging ideas.



I mean, I'm supposed to be the homogeneous, ethno-state guy (because let's face it, sameness is what people gravitate towards), but even I would be bored if I had to listen to people parrot the same opinions all the time, and bring nothing new or original to the conversation.