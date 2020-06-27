  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Trump's Free Speech Echo Chamber

Overtures

https://www.forbes.com/sites/abramb...s-new-favorite-social-media-app/#36240685016f

It's an app called Parlor whose user base is almost entirely conservatives who felt persecuted for their thoughts and stripped of their rights of free speech. "Bad ideas should be confronted in regular discourse. That's the beauty of free speech" is a paraphrasing of the CEO's vision for Parlor. The obvious irony is that he created an air tight echo chamber where conservatives can go and cathartically masturbate their brains.

Another observation is that free speech isn't the goal if you move to an app like Parlor to communicate with people -- it's freedom from opposing views.


#uncleJoe
 
I respectfully disagree. Some conservatives are not able to express their views on youtube, twitter or facebook. So they go to alternative social medias where they can share their views. Many of us welcome opposition and a good debate.
 
There's wholesale censorship of conservative viewpoints going on right now. Twitter and Reddit are prime examples. I swear, you Victim Status Culture people will never be satisfied knowing there are opinions different that yours that are being shared.
 
Internet hasn't really turned out to be the promised land of free and open discourse that people, at one time, may have hoped for.

On the contrary it appears to encourage people to create their own spaces where all wrong-think is heavily moderated.

For me, it comes down to people having an irrational reaction to being challenged. Instead of getting stressed out, you should invite a bit of conflict, and actually enjoy partaking in a good, solid debate. But that's not how most people see it. They just feel like it's stressful, frustrating and prefer to reside among "like-minded people". They receive a "fight or flight" response instead of feeling comfortable in exchanging ideas.

I mean, I'm supposed to be the homogeneous, ethno-state guy (because let's face it, sameness is what people gravitate towards), but even I would be bored if I had to listen to people parrot the same opinions all the time, and bring nothing new or original to the conversation.
 
Can I have some examples of Twitter or Facebook or Medium censoring "ideas" or "free speech"?
 
Don't be for the ethno-state.

As I always say, Go to Dallas, hit up a night club, and fuck a big tittied Mexican

you need it
 
I live in an ethno-state.

They don't call Finland Finland because of fish fins or because of the fine weather.

The way I see it, there's 5 millions of us guys left, so why not have a piece of land that's mostly for us? Think of it as a native reservation. Or like Kurdistan, or Palestine.
 
I respectfully disagree. Some conservatives are not able to express their views on youtube, twitter or facebook. So they go to alternative social medias where they can share their views. Many of us welcome opposition and a good debate.
Fox News is the most watched "news" show on network cable, some of the biggest channels on youtube are right-leaning and conservatives with millions of subscribers (much more than any left leaning channels), twitter and facebook as well. Look at the wave of anti-SJW channels and the hundreds of millions of views they created. Conservatives and the right have never had a bigger reach on all media platforms. I simply don't get this argument.
 
You could always just ignore the app but then i guess you wouldnt be able to share your outrage with us
 
Who are you lying to? Liberal companies like Facebook have been exposed on video for censoring conservative voice wether reasonable or not. The only echo chamber that exists is among the left, anyone who isn’t a zombie can see the media and social media are inherently bias against whites people, conservatives and free thinkers. They do not have a problem even admitting as much.
 
Who are you lying to? Liberal companies like Facebook have been exposed on video for censoring conservative voice wether reasonable or not. The only echo chamber that exists is among the left, anyone who isn’t a zombie can see the media and social media are inherently bias against whites people, conservatives and free thinkers. They do not have a problem even admitting as much.
bars
 
I didn't say that it was.
You said that some conservatives are not able to express their views on social media. And in response to me pointing out that conservative reach on social media has never been larger and perhaps even disproportionally so, you claimed that I hadn't seen the stories of conservatives content being removed. So what were you trying to say then?
 
