  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Opinion Trump's business in July 1987 Moscow USSR

tonil

tonil

Silver Card
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,649
Reaction score
6,967
Is there any meaning to this or it's just one of the reasons to accuse Trump for Russia connections ?

 
Why bargain when you can just buy...

I buy stuff without people asking how I can buy it....

The level of purchase means nothing, America needs to wake up and notice how it all got started.
 
I don’t go full on Trump KGB agent conspiracy theorist…but there’s wayyy to much smoke with Trump and Russia for there not to be some kind of fire. I’d love to know what the full extent of it he relationship really is, and hope we find out someday.
 
BFoe said:
I don’t go full on Trump KGB agent conspiracy theorist…but there’s wayyy to much smoke with Trump and Russia for there not to be some kind of fire. I’d love to know what the full extent of it he relationship really is, and hope we find out someday.
Click to expand...
You do not have to go full KGB.

it is well known that when Trump was drowning in debt and near another bankruptcy and investors were not buying up his Condo units, he ended up with a ton of Mob and Russian money (laundering) coming in as a way to get their cash in to hard assets and wash it. This was due to his Roy Cohn contacts and Trump and his kids have spoken about this and how 'Russians disproportionately would buy their assets'.

Is it possible Trump took that relationship with Russia deeper? Of course as he has no ethical foundation that would stop him if he saw profit in it.
 
tonil said:
Is there any meaning to this or it's just one of the reasons to accuse Trump for Russia connections ?

Click to expand...


He also spent over $100,000 in 1987 dollars buying full page ads criticizing US foreign policy and helping our allies from USSR backed Iraqi aggression right after the trip to Moscow.

8wo1Kyj.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Crime Former KGB Chief Claims Trump Recruited Under Codename 'Krasnov" in 1987
12 13 14
Replies
261
Views
5K
Hog-train
Hog-train

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,258
Messages
57,017,340
Members
175,497
Latest member
virod

Share this page

Back
Top