I don’t go full on Trump KGB agent conspiracy theorist…but there’s wayyy to much smoke with Trump and Russia for there not to be some kind of fire. I’d love to know what the full extent of it he relationship really is, and hope we find out someday.
it is well known that when Trump was drowning in debt and near another bankruptcy and investors were not buying up his Condo units, he ended up with a ton of Mob and Russian money (laundering) coming in as a way to get their cash in to hard assets and wash it. This was due to his Roy Cohn contacts and Trump and his kids have spoken about this and how 'Russians disproportionately would buy their assets'.
Is it possible Trump took that relationship with Russia deeper? Of course as he has no ethical foundation that would stop him if he saw profit in it.
