Trump threatens 200% tariff on French wines as Macron reportedly snubs 'Board of Peace' seat Trump also reiterated his plans to control Greenland, saying that European leaders "won't push back too much."

As you probably know Trump has started a peace council.Among the invited are Putin, Luka from Belarus and several others.France and Macron got an invitation but it seems they want to say no.“Well, nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon,” Trump said. “So you know, that’s all right. What I’ll do is, if they feel like [being] hostile, I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”So you are not allowed to turn down the invitation.Personally I dont think you should threaten or punish people to not want a seat.It kind of goes again the whole wanting to create peace.I might be wrong.