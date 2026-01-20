International Trumps "board of peace"

lsa

lsa

🇫🇷
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
81,053
Reaction score
123,030
As you probably know Trump has started a peace council.
Among the invited are Putin, Luka from Belarus and several others.
France and Macron got an invitation but it seems they want to say no.

"Trump threatens 200% tariff on French wines as Macron reportedly snubs ‘Board of Peace’ seat"​


www.cnbc.com

Trump threatens 200% tariff on French wines as Macron reportedly snubs 'Board of Peace' seat

Trump also reiterated his plans to control Greenland, saying that European leaders "won't push back too much."
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

“Well, nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon,” Trump said. “So you know, that’s all right. What I’ll do is, if they feel like [being] hostile, I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”


So you are not allowed to turn down the invitation.

Personally I dont think you should threaten or punish people to not want a seat.
It kind of goes again the whole wanting to create peace.
I might be wrong.
 
Btw what kind of peace council with Orban.
Orban had confirmed for pump the same text he had told for Biden: Hungary will fultfil NATO articles and agreements. Hungary will not install peacekeepers in Ukraine even if Putin will agree with this.
All the same text. Literally during last 10 years nothing had changed. Absolutely nothing and he is telling this in the face and in person. In public mode
 
Plus Orban and Fico wants that ukraine will provide smooth russian natural gas and crude oil supplies as transit route and Orban wants also fertilizers and nuclear fuel transported via Ukraine and also to use Ukraine as transit route to transport spent nuclear fuel and other waste to russia, Mayak facilities. ...
 
It's hilarious that people still support this dude, who is essentially a cunt child who says, "GIVE ME WHAT I WANT OR I'M GONNA HURT YOU." He's like the school yard bully, a little bitch of a person who throws tantrums and pisses his pants in anger.

It's almost like he's acting like the privileged rich kid nepo baby he is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Economy Trump tariffs leave importers with record-breaking $3.5 billion U.S. Customs bond funding shortfall
Replies
11
Views
332
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,103
Messages
58,482,625
Members
176,051
Latest member
LuckyEthan

Share this page

Back
Top