Law Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Now Officially Steals Your Land

-Recently the Big Beautiful Bill added in puff pieces to take silencers and SBRs off the NFA. So basically you dont have to pay additional tax stamps for a gun accessory & you can have a Short Barrel Rifle without the fees and silly rules making similar, or essentially the same things both legal & illegal at the same time.

-Gun lovers praise Trump and get on board with supporting the bill this week. Just simply to save money on buying silencers & to be able to have a slightly more compact assault weapon with less fees. Im actually pro all those things. However, I wouldn't tradeoff any of my freedoms or rights to be able to just accessorize my pistols, rifles, & shotguns for cheaper & less with slightly less hassle.

-NOW With Gun Nuts back on board, MAGA /Republican Senators sneak in selling most of our good Public Land...250 million acres of some of Americas best & most treasured natural resources. Pristine beautiful land. The stuff that kind of makes America, America.

-Public Land is for us Americans to camp, hike, hunt, road trip, overland, RV, offroad, fish, shoot, van life, bird watch, nature watch...etc etc. etc. Lots of MAGA loyalist in many of these lifestyles & hobbies. Almost a universal crossover with 2A gun nuts. These lands make these family oriented lifestyles affordable and accessible to all. The privatized alternatives to this s requires a ton of cost & fees and are very limited.



What will Joe Rogan and all his conservative hunting buddies say now. They actually talk about these scenarios all the time.


Here is one of the biggest proponents of Public Land & one of Rogan's most frequent repeat guests...Steve Rinella. Steve is here to tell you how important Public Land is. Also to ask for your money.



Here is also Steve getting butterflies for the pusher and Father of the BIg Beautiful Bill thats going to steal your land.... Don't sniff his chair too hard Steve.


I wish somebody could find the clip of him & Rogan or one of their other famous hunting buddies talking about how Trump won't allow this because "Don Jr is a hunter and a big outdoors guy. Hes one of us. He gets it."
 


Joe rogan will do his usual shtick where he may bring this up in passing and nonchalantly say he doesn't know too much about this and somehow relate it to the democrats, California and Newsom and Biden.

That's how Joseph Gobbles rolls nowadays.
 
No such a thing as a bill that is both big and beautiful.
 
MrShady said:


Joe rogan will do his usual shtick where he may bring this up in passing and nonchalantly say he doesn't know too much about this and somehow relate it to the democrats, California and Newsom and Biden.

That's how Joseph Gobbles rolls nowadays.
MVP post sir...Bravo
 
I bet Donny sells the land to his Middle East buddies.
 
