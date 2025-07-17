Sweater of AV
Curious to see how long the latest Epstein debacle will last in people's minds.
President Donald Trump's approval rating has declined, according to YouGov polling. According to a survey by the pollsters, Trump's net approval rating is -17, a decline from the last time YouGov polled voters, when it was -11.
The decline comes amid backlash to the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. The White House had initially ordered a review of the case and said it would publish names and evidence about associates of Epstein, a wealthy financier who died by suicide in jail in August 2019, weeks after his arrest on sex trafficking charges. However, a recent memo from the Department of Justice and the FBI stated that there is no "client list," and no further charges will be brought.
The YouGov survey of 2,104 adults was conducted between July 9 and July 13. It found that 39 percent approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president and 56 percent disapprove. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent. Other polls have painted a similarly bleak picture of Trump. A Tyson Group poll, conducted between June 25 and 26 among 1,027 U.S. adults, showed Trump's net approval rating 6 points underwater, with 45 percent approving and 51 percent disapproving.
However, other recent polls have shown Trump has had an uptick in support from conservatives. According to polling by YouGov/The Economist, the president has a net approval rating of +80 from this demographic. This is similar to the levels it was at during the start of his second term.
Mark Shanahan, who teaches American politics at the University of Surrey, told Newsweek: "The Epstein backlash has the power to hurt Trump badly and will be far and away the largest factor in his latest polling slip. Releasing the Epstein Files is the Holy Grail for the MAGA base. Trump told them he was going to do so in the run-up to the presidential election, and they believed him. "They took it on faith that he was not involved in Epstein's underage sex activities and that there were dark forces at play in Epstein's death. The release of the files was going to expose the actions of their political opponents and place the president atop a moral high horse. But that hasn't happened, and some within MAGA are definitely questioning Trump's role and wondering what he has to hide.
He added, "In terms of other factors affecting his approval, his continual flip-flopping over tariffs is not playing well. More and more voters are realizing that tariffs on import affect them with rising prices and falling consumer choice for goods made outside the US. Many of these goods can't be replaced by home-produced products in the short term or, quite often, at all. So the realization for many is that America First comes with consequences to their wallets. That does not play well when a pollster gets in touch."
Trump's popularity will likely fluctuate in the next few weeks and months. Meanwhile, the backlash to the Epstein debacle is likely to persist.
Donald Trump's approval rating plummets to new low
A new poll shows the President's approval rating has declined.
www.newsweek.com
