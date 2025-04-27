44nutman
Trump’s approval rating is lower than the ‘worst president in history,’ new poll says
Compared to the last man he called the "worst president in history," President Donald Trump's net approval rating reached its lowest point early in his second term.
www.masslive.com
Can we stop with the 3rd term BS. Trump is old, Sundowning and nobody likes him.
Doge has been a disaster, everything is way more expensive, due process is no longer a thing and people are catching on that Donny has a low IQ.
This best part of Trumps polling numbers falling faster than the US dollar is how it triggers Trump.
Look for all caps misspelled Truths from Old Man Trump sponsored by Mickey D’s and Adderall.
One thing you MAGA Doggers won’t see is tweets from CatTurd or Baldy Pool about Trumps terrible poll numbers. Fox was showing them but the Donny whined about Fox News hating him so they probably won’t show his falling poll numbers again.