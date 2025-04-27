Crime Trumps approval rating lower than worst President in history

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Steel
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
25,139
Reaction score
32,031
www.masslive.com

Trump’s approval rating is lower than the ‘worst president in history,’ new poll says

Compared to the last man he called the "worst president in history," President Donald Trump's net approval rating reached its lowest point early in his second term.
www.masslive.com www.masslive.com

Can we stop with the 3rd term BS. Trump is old, Sundowning and nobody likes him.
Doge has been a disaster, everything is way more expensive, due process is no longer a thing and people are catching on that Donny has a low IQ.
This best part of Trumps polling numbers falling faster than the US dollar is how it triggers Trump.
Look for all caps misspelled Truths from Old Man Trump sponsored by Mickey D’s and Adderall.
One thing you MAGA Doggers won’t see is tweets from CatTurd or Baldy Pool about Trumps terrible poll numbers. Fox was showing them but the Donny whined about Fox News hating him so they probably won’t show his falling poll numbers again.
 
What do you call the guy who graduated bottom of the class from the worst Medical School in the country? ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

payton
Opinion Biden might be the best president in US history
4 5 6
Replies
116
Views
3K
Gotosleepho
Gotosleepho

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,330
Messages
57,222,389
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top