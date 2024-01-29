International Trump's 2025 Immigration Plan - Mass Deportation and Giant Camps

Trump plans to round up, incarcerate and then deport millions of undocumented immigrants. And for those that are seeking asylum, he wants to make it so they have to wait in Mexico while their application is considered. It's going to be the largest deportation effort since the 50's.

Personally I do not know what the answer is and am not making a judgment whether this is right or wrong. I honestly do not know. But I do feel the recent migrant crises in the big cities is going to cause people who would not normally vote Trump to go with him. What was draconian and extreme before may seem necessary now.

But how viable is it? Will it cause a lot more people to vote Trump this election cycle?

www.politifact.com

PolitiFact - How viable is Donald Trump’s 2024 immigration plan?

Building mass detention camps, suspending the refugee program and invoking a centuries-old law to deport people without
www.politifact.com
 
