Elections Trump won’t rule out a third term

Libero cane v2

Libero cane v2

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 10, 2009
Messages
1,777
Reaction score
1,715
www.nbcnews.com

Trump tells NBC News ‘there are methods’ for seeking a third term

President Donald Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call that he was “not joking” about a third term, adding that “it is far too early to think about it.”
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment, saying in an exclusive interview with NBC News that there were methods for doing so and clarifying that he was “not joking.”

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, referring to his allies. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

****

At what point do all you people that voted for Trump and/or support him currently, admit he is dangerous?
 
Of course he is dangerous. But no, you will not get maga to admit he sucks on every level. Harris would have sucked as well imo, but it would have been mostly status quo from the last four years with her doing nothing of consequence, but trumps actions do have consequences that will last years. He is a fucking whack job if he thinks he can subvert the amendment, but that’s what dictators try to do.
 
Libero cane v2 said:
www.nbcnews.com

Trump tells NBC News ‘there are methods’ for seeking a third term

President Donald Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call that he was “not joking” about a third term, adding that “it is far too early to think about it.”
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment, saying in an exclusive interview with NBC News that there were methods for doing so and clarifying that he was “not joking.”

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, referring to his allies. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

****

At what point do all you people that voted for Trump and/or support him currently, admit he is dangerous?
Click to expand...
your swedish counterpart @lsa , already posted this.....
 
nhbbear said:
Harris would have sucked as well imo, but it would have been mostly status quo from the last four years with her doing nothing of consequence
Click to expand...
Yeah, and that status quo was what? An open border and hug-a-thug policies that affected absolutely nobody? To look at the last four years, and clamor for more as if it was generally inconsequential, is fucking hilarious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lsa
Elections Trump won’t rule out seeking a third term in the White House
Replies
15
Views
55
lsa
lsa
PBAC
Elections Proposal to allow third term in office begin
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
1K
Satsui Ryu
Satsui Ryu
Sweater of AV
Elections Georgia judge blocks rule requiring hand-count of US election ballots
2
Replies
20
Views
803
HunterAcosta
HunterAcosta
LeonardoBjj
International Elon Musk says he and Trump are shutting down USAID
24 25 26
Replies
512
Views
12K
Deaths Head
Deaths Head

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,492
Messages
57,100,173
Members
175,538
Latest member
bobsuppercut

Share this page

Back
Top