After his term is over there will literally be no smart people to carry his torch and defend his legacy. He will be straight up erased as the man whose only main skill was being famous before mass internet adoption. No historians will praise him who can write good books. I does not matter if they are credentialed or good amateur / not credentialed historians. like m=with many mediocre movies that lot of people watched in the 50s, he will be just forgotten because the scholars will not care for him.

What institutions would praise his legacy if he is gone considering he will backstab any institution within 5 seconds?
 
I’m just saying don’t underestimate the power of stupid people, especially ones in a cult.
Long memory is not a power i think they have. I doubt all of them are stupid, some just never applied their brains to politics.
 
Don't worry. I hear people like you cry he is running for a third term
 
But but but, his rich friends are going to put him on Mt. Rushmore.
 
Forgotten? This is one of the most iconic pictures of all time

Also has the greatest political comeback in the history of the country

BidYj2f.png
 
F1980 said:
Forgotten? This is one of the most iconic pictures of all time

Also has the greatest political comeback in the history of the country

BidYj2f.png
It's a meme. Getting shot did not help him much at the polls at all.

Being a famous meme does not mean one is remembered like Reagan, FDR or even Nixon.

Great political comeback? Where is the skill in what he did?
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
Oh wait lol 😆
 
Jeffy37 said:
Some of you losers lol. It will be fun to watch you cry for another 3 years
How does supporting the inconsistent orangutan make one a winner exactly?

Still did not address anything, just keep spamming is guess.
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
I don't understand your thought process.

Trump and his ilk have, in the past decade, pressed the rewind button on society. Racism is cool again. You can even pretend you're not racist while blaming all your issues on other races. Machismo is back, women are invited to return to their boxes by retards who wrongly think they're smarter than... well, anyone really. The next step: a concerted effort to reclaim violence from minorities. Let's start with putting fighting in the White House and making violence a national sport again, while 'denouncing' violence - same as started wars while denouncing wars, etc etc etc, becoming ICE while denouncing fascism, the list goes on.

Trump's legacy will be found in nationalism and white male power. It's too insipid to stop and it won't be forgotten.

It's going to be very, very hard to reign these lunatics in because the more momentum they gain, they more they have to fight for, the more they have to lose, and the more aggressive they will become.

The right are on a roll, culture is stuck on rewind, and we're going to have to Groundhog Day this shit for at least the next 20-30 years until some right-tard does something truly catastrophic whether that be economic, whether it be starting the wrong war, or whether it be finding the tipping point of cultural acceptability.

The backlash will come - but these morons aren't there yet and don't realize what they're gonna do.
 
