Nizam al-Mulk said: After his term is over there will literally be no smart people to carry his torch and defend his legacy. He will be straight up erased as the man whose only main skill was being famous before mass internet adoption. No historians will praise him who can write good books. I does not matter if they are credentialed or good amateur / not credentialed historians. like m=with many mediocre movies that lot of people watched in the 50s, he will be just forgotten because the scholars will not care for him.



I don't understand your thought process.Trump and his ilk have, in the past decade, pressed the rewind button on society. Racism is cool again. You can even pretend you're not racist while blaming all your issues on other races. Machismo is back, women are invited to return to their boxes by retards who wrongly think they're smarter than... well, anyone really. The next step: a concerted effort to reclaim violence from minorities. Let's start with putting fighting in the White House and making violence a national sport again, while 'denouncing' violence - same as started wars while denouncing wars, etc etc etc, becoming ICE while denouncing fascism, the list goes on.Trump's legacy will be found in nationalism and white male power. It's too insipid to stop and it won't be forgotten.It's going to be very, very hard to reign these lunatics in because the more momentum they gain, they more they have to fight for, the more they have to lose, and the more aggressive they will become.The right are on a roll, culture is stuck on rewind, and we're going to have to Groundhog Day this shit for at least the next 20-30 years until some right-tard does something truly catastrophic whether that be economic, whether it be starting the wrong war, or whether it be finding the tipping point of cultural acceptability.The backlash will come - but these morons aren't there yet and don't realize what they're gonna do.