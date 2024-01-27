SakurabasEar said: Lol, its not like that doesn't matter now because of pill poppers from the trump administration



This year is just getting started, I think we shouldn't cancel out every opposing fucked up thing with some new revelation that comes along



but, yeah somebody appears to have had a problem. My guess is mike pompeo Click to expand...

it's probably just mitch mcconnell having some more of those cocaine-fueled orgies that madison cawthorne spoke so highly of. is normal.they needed all of that ketamine and fentanyl and the rest of those downers to counteract the effects of all the cocaine. and then when they were too sedated off the downers, they trucked in a whole pharmacy of uppers just to get them back up on their feet.it must have been a real banger of a party. now we know why mitch keeps glitching out during his speeches. he's still fuckered up from all the partying during his 2016 glory days. smashing coke off a strippers ass with don jr. and the boys while stifling the liberal agenda was probably the best he's ever felt!