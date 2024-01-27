Crime Trump WH filled with drug addicts?

White House clinic improperly distributed controlled substances during previous administrations, new report says

The investigation by the Pentagon's internal watchdog was prompted by complaints during the Trump administration.

WASHINGTON — The White House Medical Unit had “severe and systemic problems” with its pharmacy operations and provided health care to ineligible staffers before the Biden administration, according to a scathing report by the Defense Department's Office of Inspector General.

The multiyear investigation was prompted in 2018 by complaints alleging that a senior military medical officer in the White House clinic had “engaged in improper medical practices.” The probe included on-site visits and focused on a three-year period during the Trump administration, as well as employee interviews dating to 2009.

"The White House Medical Unit dispensed prescription medications, including controlled substances, to ineligible White House staff," said the report, which was released this month.

The unit also kept records for Schedule II drugs — such as fentanyl, hydrocodone, morphine and oxycodone — in the same inventory that housed records for other medications, according to the report, even though federal regulations require them to be kept separate.

The clinic’s handwritten records from the Trump administration “frequently contained errors in the medication counts, illegible text, or crossed out text that was not appropriately annotated,” the report said.

The White House Medical Unit, which consists of multiple clinics in the Washington area, is staffed by military and civilian employees and overseen by the Defense Department.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, was the White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump before he left in 2018.

A spokesperson for Jackson said in a statement to NBC News that the congressman was not the director of the White House Medical Unit during the timeframe for which the bulk of the records were provided for the report. The spokesperson noted that Jackson was the president's physician under Obama and later the president's chief medical adviser under Trump, and said the latter position, which Jackson assumed in early 2019, was a health care policy role and "had no association or involvement with the White House Medical Unit’s clinical delivery of care."

The inspector general’s report did not name Jackson.

A separate Pentagon inspector general report, from 2021, said Jackson had engaged in “inappropriate conduct” when he was the White House physician.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/wh...buted-controlled-substances-previo-rcna135787

Another bad look for Trump's administration
 

Apparently the Trump White House Medical Unit Was Handing Pills Out Like Skittles

A Defense Department report makes the previous administration's clinic looks like a West Virginia drugstore.

Remember the great outcry when somebody left their cocaine lying around the White House lobby? (You have to remember it because it still comes up from time to time as a part of the Litany Of The Bidens memorized by all MAGA initiates.) Well, it turns out that it shouldn't have been that much of a surprise, since the previous administration* was running a pill mill elsewhere in the building. From the Washington Post:

“We found that the White House Medical Unit provided a wide range of health care and pharmaceutical services to ineligible White House staff in violation of Federal law and regulation and DoD policy,” says a new report from the Defense Department’s inspector general. “Additionally, the White House Medical Unit dispensed prescription medications, including controlled substances, to ineligible White House staff.” Many of those served by the unit should not have been.
Unmentioned in this latest report is Rep. Ronny Jackson, the medicine-show White House physician whom previous reports have fingered as Dr. Feelgood, now d/b/a Congressman Feelgood from the state of Texas.

The report paints a scathing picture of the military-run facility with 60 medical personnel, who are tasked with treating the president, the vice president and the White House staff. It also provides new context to systemic problems in a clinic that made headlines when Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), who was Donald Trump’s personal doctor until 2018, was accused by almost two dozen colleagues of improper activities, including providing prescription drugs without proper paperwork — a habit that allegedly earned him the nickname “Candyman.” A 2021 Defense Department inspector general report later corroborated some of those claims, which Jackson denied and described as politically motivated.
Whatever. Even without Jackson's barely discernible oversight, the White House Medical Center appears to have been operating like one of those small town West Virginia drugstores that were used as free-standing opiate bazaars.

“All phases of the White House Medical Unit’s pharmacy operations had severe and systemic problems,” the inspectors found. It stocked four opioid pain medications: fentanyl, hydrocodone, morphine and oxycodone. But the pharmacy protocols were so poor that they “increased the risk for the diversion of controlled substances” to illicit use. For example, controlled medications, including sleeping pill Ambien and stimulant Provigil, were dispensed “without verifying the patient’s identity.” A witness told investigators “Dr. [X] asked if I could hook up this person with some Provigil as a parting gift for leaving the White House … in the unit, it was authorized for us to do that kind of stuff.”
Yo, Doc. Hook me up with some of the good stuff.

Even clandestine surgery was available.
Wait. What?

Aliases were used “to provide free specialty care and surgery to ineligible White House staff members at military medical treatment facilities,” according to the report. Former staffers told the inspectors that an ineligible White House employee received free elective surgery and that “the unit altered practices to cater to high‑ranking officials.” One staffer said “we bent the rules to meet this very weird, strange culture that was there, and I think it was really to just impress people.”
The "very weird, strange culture" of the previous administration* already has been demonstrated in 100 different ways, some of them criminal. But I never figured that their White House was full of people getting covert tummy tucks and running the country while hopped up on goofballs. Crazy, man. Far out.

https://www.esquire.com/news-politi.../trump-white-house-medical-unit-drugs-report/
 
Horse Style said:
Give it up.

The goofy Hail Mary indictments are the only chance to keep Trump out of office. Just accept it. Less and less people give a fuck about all these "oh mah gawd, look what Trump did now!" stories as time goes on.
So you don't find anything wrong with the report?
 
koquerelle said:
So you don't find anything wrong with the report?
I don't care. I, like normal people, care about how the current administration affects important things like the economy. We've had 7-8 years of "OMG, Trump did this, guyz!" and most of those stories have been exposed as BS. Most people don't care about shit like this anymore.
 
More time has been spent on this than a bag of cocaine found at the white house a few months ago huh?

Interesting .
 
It was found out that a former President went to Epstein Island countless times and he said he likes his girls young and there was not a peep from the left. Trumps doctors prescribed medicine and it's front page news. Can someone explain to me why the left doesn't care about Clinton fucking kids but a doctor prescribing medicine is front page news?
 
KOByFootStomp said:
It was found out that a former President went to Epstein Island countless times and he said he likes his girls young and there was not a peep from the left. Trumps doctors prescribed medicine and it's front page news. Can someone explain to me why the left doesn't care about Clinton fucking kids but a doctor prescribing medicine is front page news?
because of TDS and it takes an avalanche of common sense just to be reverse the insanity just a little bit if you're lucky.
 










oof.

where's the but but but whatabout hunter biden crowd? OMG there was drugs in the white house before! terrible! it must belong to hunter biden! lock him up and impeach brandon!

betcha they won't have much to say on this matter after all the pearl clutching they did over some traces of white found inside of the whitehouse during somebody eles administration.
 
I wonder which one of them will go to jail. If it wasn't the White House, you'd likely have arrests.
 
idrankyourbeer said:










oof.

where's the but but but whatabout hunter biden crowd?
Lol, its not like that doesn't matter now because of pill poppers from the trump administration

This year is just getting started, I think we shouldn't cancel out every opposing fucked up thing with some new revelation that comes along

but, yeah somebody appears to have had a problem. My guess is mike pompeo
 
this just in! trump sniffs and gropes children at the whitehouse on camera!

oh wait.....
 
SakurabasEar said:
Lol, its not like that doesn't matter now because of pill poppers from the trump administration

This year is just getting started, I think we shouldn't cancel out every opposing fucked up thing with some new revelation that comes along

but, yeah somebody appears to have had a problem. My guess is mike pompeo
it's probably just mitch mcconnell having some more of those cocaine-fueled orgies that madison cawthorne spoke so highly of. is normal.

they needed all of that ketamine and fentanyl and the rest of those downers to counteract the effects of all the cocaine. and then when they were too sedated off the downers, they trucked in a whole pharmacy of uppers just to get them back up on their feet.

it must have been a real banger of a party. now we know why mitch keeps glitching out during his speeches. he's still fuckered up from all the partying during his 2016 glory days. smashing coke off a strippers ass with don jr. and the boys while stifling the liberal agenda was probably the best he's ever felt!
 
Sounds like an appropriate investigation that should continue.

I think trump is a horrible despicable person and the cries of too many indictments is hysterical when there have been plenty that have stuck and he's been found guilty. And we should all realize the rich and powerful, regardless of the (D) or (R), can get out of things that us normal people can't when it comes to lawsuits.

Regardless, it wasn't like Trump ordered this to happen, from what I've read so to blame Trump on Washington's mediocre and embarrassing way of doing business is the wrong thing to put the spot light on.

Where is Melania?
 
idrankyourbeer said:
it's probably just mitch mcconnell having some more of those cocaine-fueled orgies that madison cawthorne spoke so highly of. is normal.

they needed all of that ketamine and fentanyl and the rest of those downers to counteract the effects of all the cocaine. and then when they were too sedated off the downers, they trucked in a whole pharmacy of uppers just to get them back up on their feet.

it must have been a real banger of a party. now we know why mitch keeps glitching out during his speeches. he's still fuckered up from all the partying during his 2016 glory days. smashing coke off a strippers ass with don jr. and the boys while stifling the liberal agenda was probably the best he's ever felt!
Mitch McConnell high on cocaine or ketamine would make him sound like an auctioneer lmao
 
Damn…

And TRAMADOL?!?

The VA use to prescribe that right up until 2015.

That shit would have me feeling like a zombie with the worst cottonmouth imaginable.
 
