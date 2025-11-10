Economy Trump weighs giving Americans $2,000 from tariff revenues in bid for support

Koya

Koya

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
5,237
Reaction score
8,016

Trump weighs giving Americans $2,000 from tariff revenues in bid for support​

Congressional approval would likely be required for plan to take effect, an idea Trump has floated before

Marina Dunbar
Sun 9 Nov 2025 20.50 CET

Donald Trump on Sunday mused about giving most Americans $2,000 funded by tariff revenues collected by the president’s administration – an evident bid to rally public support on the issue.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.


The post also made it a point to call people against tariffs “FOOLS!”

For such a plan to take effect, congressional approval would likely be required. Earlier this year, Republican senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced a bill proposing $600 in tariff rebates for nearly all Americans and their dependent children.

“Americans deserve a tax rebate after four years of [Joe] Biden [White House] policies that have devastated families’ savings and livelihoods,” Hawley said at the time. He said the legislation would “allow hard-working Americans to benefit from the wealth that Trump’s tariffs are returning to this country”.

However, US treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, said in August that the administration’s main focus remains reducing the national debt, which stands at $38.12tn, using funds from tariff collections. He said the money would be used first to start paying down the federal debt – not to give rebate checks to Americans.

According to the treasury department’s September report, $195bn in customs duties were collected during the first three quarters of the year.

Though, it appears that the cost of giving out $2,000 checks could easily surpass the amount actually collected from the tariffs. According to calculations, these payments would cost close to if not more than double the amount that has reportedly been generated so far.

“If the cutoff is $100,000, 150M adults would qualify, for a cost near $300 billion,” wrote Erica York, vice-president of federal tax policy at the Tax Foundation, on social media. “If kids qualify, that grows.”

“The math gets worse accounting for the full budgetary impact of tariffs”, York added. “Adjusting for that, tariffs have raised $90 billion of net revenues compared to Trump’s proposed $300 billion rebate.”

John Arnold, co-chair of Arnold Ventures, estimated that the dividend payments could cost as much as $513bn.

As of October, consumers were paying an average effective tariff rate of nearly 18%, the highest since 1934, according to data from the Yale Budget Lab. Since the president introduced widespread tariffs on global trading partners in April, companies have passed part of those costs on to consumers.

This isn’t the first time Trump has floated the idea of giving Americans stimulus checks based on revenue from his tariffs. In October, he said that he was considering offering Americans checks from the revenue, worth somewhere between $1,000 and $2,000. In July, the president again suggested that the government might consider tariff rebate checks.

In February, he and tech mogul Elon Musk, who at the time was still advising the White House, said they were considering the idea of a $5,000 “dividend” check based on savings generated by the so-called department of government efficiency (Doge). These payments never came to be as the national deficit actually increased under Doge, and the amount cut from federal spending was significantly exaggerated.

The US supreme court heard arguments on Wednesday on Trump’s sweeping global tariffs and appeared skeptical of their legality.

www.theguardian.com

Trump weighs giving Americans $2,000 from tariff revenues in bid for support

Congressional approval would probably be required for plan to take effect, an idea Trump has floated before
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
This is dirty money! Don’t accept it!
Get your check, sign the back and send straight to the Canadian government..
 
ineed-money-grills.gif
 
Hahahaha, imagine letting the government scam you out of your cash, then offer a small part back to you because their scam also fucked your economy !!

Is this a cartoon?
 
Koya said:

Trump weighs giving Americans $2,000 from tariff revenues in bid for support​

Congressional approval would likely be required for plan to take effect, an idea Trump has floated before

Marina Dunbar
Sun 9 Nov 2025 20.50 CET

Donald Trump on Sunday mused about giving most Americans $2,000 funded by tariff revenues collected by the president’s administration – an evident bid to rally public support on the issue.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.


The post also made it a point to call people against tariffs “FOOLS!”

For such a plan to take effect, congressional approval would likely be required. Earlier this year, Republican senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced a bill proposing $600 in tariff rebates for nearly all Americans and their dependent children.

“Americans deserve a tax rebate after four years of [Joe] Biden [White House] policies that have devastated families’ savings and livelihoods,” Hawley said at the time. He said the legislation would “allow hard-working Americans to benefit from the wealth that Trump’s tariffs are returning to this country”.

However, US treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, said in August that the administration’s main focus remains reducing the national debt, which stands at $38.12tn, using funds from tariff collections. He said the money would be used first to start paying down the federal debt – not to give rebate checks to Americans.

According to the treasury department’s September report, $195bn in customs duties were collected during the first three quarters of the year.

Though, it appears that the cost of giving out $2,000 checks could easily surpass the amount actually collected from the tariffs. According to calculations, these payments would cost close to if not more than double the amount that has reportedly been generated so far.

“If the cutoff is $100,000, 150M adults would qualify, for a cost near $300 billion,” wrote Erica York, vice-president of federal tax policy at the Tax Foundation, on social media. “If kids qualify, that grows.”

“The math gets worse accounting for the full budgetary impact of tariffs”, York added. “Adjusting for that, tariffs have raised $90 billion of net revenues compared to Trump’s proposed $300 billion rebate.”

John Arnold, co-chair of Arnold Ventures, estimated that the dividend payments could cost as much as $513bn.

As of October, consumers were paying an average effective tariff rate of nearly 18%, the highest since 1934, according to data from the Yale Budget Lab. Since the president introduced widespread tariffs on global trading partners in April, companies have passed part of those costs on to consumers.

This isn’t the first time Trump has floated the idea of giving Americans stimulus checks based on revenue from his tariffs. In October, he said that he was considering offering Americans checks from the revenue, worth somewhere between $1,000 and $2,000. In July, the president again suggested that the government might consider tariff rebate checks.

In February, he and tech mogul Elon Musk, who at the time was still advising the White House, said they were considering the idea of a $5,000 “dividend” check based on savings generated by the so-called department of government efficiency (Doge). These payments never came to be as the national deficit actually increased under Doge, and the amount cut from federal spending was significantly exaggerated.

The US supreme court heard arguments on Wednesday on Trump’s sweeping global tariffs and appeared skeptical of their legality.

www.theguardian.com

Trump weighs giving Americans $2,000 from tariff revenues in bid for support

Congressional approval would probably be required for plan to take effect, an idea Trump has floated before
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
Click to expand...
So in comparison he’s basically committed murder , now wants to pay the witnesses as a reward to them so he can include them as a part of a grand achievement of success they were part of so the fiasco he caused will be looked at as a good deed and accomplishment ? 😂

To compensate each average to low income individuals he’d have to issue closer to 3,000 dollar checks so it doesn’t even add up as always talking about any Trump scheme .
 
Last edited:
Richmma80 said:
Should use that money to pay down the debt
Click to expand...
It won’t do anything. Tariffs in FY 2025 generated somewhere around 200 billion dollars. Our yearly interest on the debt (nevermind the principle itself) is quintuple that, around 1 trillion dollars.
 
trump pretending to give money away again, he hasn’t done that since…?

It’s official, the economy must have COVID.
 
BFoe said:
It won’t do anything. Tariffs in FY 2025 generated somewhere around 200 billion dollars. Our yearly interest on the debt (nevermind the principle itself) is quintuple that, around 1 trillion dollars.
Click to expand...

The interest payments at this point are more than the budget for the entire DOD and Medicare

Sad really... been spiraling since Congress decided they don't need to bother with a balanced budget thirty years ago

Who would have guessed?
 
Mr Holmes said:
Paying down the debt would be a better use.
Click to expand...
Like I said above, it wouldn’t pay down anything really. The yearly interest in the debt alone is 5x what tariffs have brought in. It wouldn’t make the tiniest dent in our debt.

I do wonder what happens if these tariffs are ruled illegal? We should all get our money back, lord knows how that could be done. Just a mess.
 
Deaths Head said:
So in comparison he’s basically committed murder , now wants to pay the witnesses as a reward to them so he can include them as a part of a grand achievement of success they were part of so the fiasco he caused will be looked at as a good deed and accomplishment ? 😂

To compensate each average to low income individuals he’d have to issue closer to 3,000 dollar checks so it doesn’t even add up as always talking about any Trump scheme .
Click to expand...

Rest easy, those imaginary checks will never see the light of day
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sweater of AV
Economy TACO caves and cuts tariffs in order to lower grocery prices
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Anung Un Rama
Anung Un Rama
Siver!
Economy Trump Will Use Tariff Revenue to Pay Farmers That Trump's Tariffs Shafted...
6 7 8
Replies
154
Views
5K
rearnakedchoke
rearnakedchoke
HockeyBjj
Economy More socialism for farmers
4 5 6
Replies
109
Views
2K
Aegon Spengler
Aegon Spengler
HOLA
Economy Most Trump tariffs are not legal, US appeals court rules
Replies
10
Views
387
Revolver
Revolver

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,676
Messages
58,453,946
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top