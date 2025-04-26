Trump moves to start deep-sea mining in international waters ​

“This is a clear case of putting mining companies’ greed over common sense,” said Katie Matthews, chief scientist and senior vice-president at the global campaign group Oceana. “Any attempt to accelerate deep-sea mining without proper safeguards will only speed up the destruction of our oceans.” ​

Fears Trump’s deep-sea mining order will irreparably harm ecosystems ​

The U.S. takes a step toward allowing mining on the ocean floor, a fragile ecosystem ​

Trump Just Fast-Tracked Deep Sea Mining, Despite Global Opposition ​

The move opens the door for firms tired of waiting for permission to scrape the ocean floor. ​

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2025/04/trump-fast-track-deep-sea-mining-risks-damage/

"Increasingly, mining companies have been eager to scrape the ocean floor for cobalt, manganese, nickel and other metals that could help make batteries for cellphones and electric cars. But scientists have warned that the process could irreparably alter the seabed, kill extremely rare sea creatures that haven't been named or studied, and—depending on how the metals are carried up to the surface—risk introducing metals into fisheries that many Pacific peoples rely upon."

Trump signs executive order to speed up deepsea mining permits ​

Order pertains to both U.S. waters and 'areas beyond the national jurisdiction' ​

Environment groups say Thursday order ignores effort to adopt rules to prevent harmful mining of ocean floorMore than 30 countries, as well as fisheries trade groups, environmentalists and some auto and tech companies, have called for a moratorium on seabed mining.“Scientists agree that deep-sea mining is a deeply dangerous endeavor for our ocean and all of us who depend on it,” said Jeff Watters, vice-president for external affairs at the Ocean Conservancy. “The harm caused by deep-sea mining isn’t restricted to the ocean floor: it will impact the entire water column, top to bottom, and everyone and everything relying on it.’"This is being planned on some of the least resilient ecosystems on the planet," says Douglas McCauley, professor of ocean science at the University of California Santa Barbara. "It would have catastrophic biological consequences.""It also orders the expedited review of seabed mining permits "in areas beyond the national jurisdiction," a move likely to spark friction with the international community.The International Seabed Authority — created by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which the U.S. has not ratified — has for years been considering standards for deepsea mining in international waters, although it has yet to formalize them due to unresolved differences over acceptable levels of dust, noise and other factors from the practice.Supporters of deepsea mining say it would lessen the need for large mining operations on land, which are often unpopular with host communities. Environmental groups are calling for all activities to be banned, warning that industrial operations on the ocean floor could cause irreversible biodiversity loss."