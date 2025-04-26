International Trump wants US to lead deep sea mining in international waters

Trump moves to start deep-sea mining in international waters

https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/...start-deep-sea-mining-in-international-waters

“This is a clear case of putting mining companies’ greed over common sense,” said Katie Matthews, chief scientist and senior vice-president at the global campaign group Oceana. “Any attempt to accelerate deep-sea mining without proper safeguards will only speed up the destruction of our oceans.”

Fears Trump’s deep-sea mining order will irreparably harm ecosystems

Environment groups say Thursday order ignores effort to adopt rules to prevent harmful mining of ocean floor
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/apr/26/trump-deep-sea-mining
More than 30 countries, as well as fisheries trade groups, environmentalists and some auto and tech companies, have called for a moratorium on seabed mining.
“Scientists agree that deep-sea mining is a deeply dangerous endeavor for our ocean and all of us who depend on it,” said Jeff Watters, vice-president for external affairs at the Ocean Conservancy. “The harm caused by deep-sea mining isn’t restricted to the ocean floor: it will impact the entire water column, top to bottom, and everyone and everything relying on it.’

The U.S. takes a step toward allowing mining on the ocean floor, a fragile ecosystem

https://www.npr.org/2025/04/25/nx-s1-5376482/trump-seabed-mining-executive-order
"This is being planned on some of the least resilient ecosystems on the planet," says Douglas McCauley, professor of ocean science at the University of California Santa Barbara. "It would have catastrophic biological consequences."

Trump Just Fast-Tracked Deep Sea Mining, Despite Global Opposition

The move opens the door for firms tired of waiting for permission to scrape the ocean floor.

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2025/04/trump-fast-track-deep-sea-mining-risks-damage/
"Increasingly, mining companies have been eager to scrape the ocean floor for cobalt, manganese, nickel and other metals that could help make batteries for cellphones and electric cars. But scientists have warned that the process could irreparably alter the seabed, kill extremely rare sea creatures that haven’t been named or studied, and—depending on how the metals are carried up to the surface—risk introducing metals into fisheries that many Pacific peoples rely upon."

Trump signs executive order to speed up deepsea mining permits

Order pertains to both U.S. waters and 'areas beyond the national jurisdiction'

https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/trump-deep-sea-mining-executive-order-1.7518465
"It also orders the expedited review of seabed mining permits "in areas beyond the national jurisdiction," a move likely to spark friction with the international community.

The International Seabed Authority — created by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which the U.S. has not ratified — has for years been considering standards for deepsea mining in international waters, although it has yet to formalize them due to unresolved differences over acceptable levels of dust, noise and other factors from the practice.

Supporters of deepsea mining say it would lessen the need for large mining operations on land, which are often unpopular with host communities. Environmental groups are calling for all activities to be banned, warning that industrial operations on the ocean floor could cause irreversible biodiversity loss."
 
it's going to ruin the earth but before it does it is gonna make this little crying rabbit richer than Trump himself..

Kraken Robotics, KRKNF baby in at .33 and .75C

between Trump and Norway opening up huge swaths of land for mining, their products are going to be in huge demand

Sure these little potato sized nodules of rare earth minerals might be the thing oxygenating the ocean and ripping up the sea floor is gonna cause tidal and then weather havoc, but we needs to get them before Chi-Nuh beats us to them.

Sure we're headed for environmental destruction, but since I can't stop it by poking anyone with a sharpened carrot, I might as well profit off it..
 
We are in a mix of corporatocracy, oligarchy, and the stupidity of Trump and his cult members. Great times.
 
We are in a mix of corporatocracy, oligarchy, and the stupidity of Trump and his cult members. Great times.
and hopefully Billionaire Bunnies with Ninja Bikini Girls toting machine guns for his security forces on his private Islands...don't forget to add that to your mix of lefty jealousy and hare hatred.

TDS, fake news, hunter's laptop, anarchy anarchy, bring me the head of Liz Cheney on a platter, where my elon and bannon henchmen at?
bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!

Practicing my evil overlord speeches!
 
and hopefully Billionaire Bunnies with Ninja Bikini Girls with machine guns for his security forces on his private Islands...don't forget to add that to your mix of lefty jealousy and hare hatred.

TDS, fake news, hunter's laptop, anarchy anarchy, bring me the head of Liz Cheney on a platter, bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!]]

Practicing my evil overlord speeches!
And you wonder how in the hell it has gotten to this point, then you listen to some of the cult members here.
 
