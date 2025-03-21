Rubio also confirmed earlier in his meeting with Bukele that there were talks of sending US prisoners into El Salvador as well
I didn't say who initiated those talks, but the discussion was had clearly.They were not in talks to send US prisoners to El Salvador, the President of El Salvador offered.
Fair, but I'm specifying that it came from the El Salvadorian President, not Rubio or Trump, just in case people decide to make assumptions.
Fair, but I'm specifying that it came from the El Salvadorian President, not Rubio or Trump, just in case people decide to make assumptions.I didn't say who initiated those talks, but the discussion was had clearly.
Well I think we can assume that they clearly are entertaining the idea and have some interest in doing it, even if Bukele was the one who brought it up in the first placeFair, but I'm specifying that it came from the El Salvadorian President, not Rubio or Trump, just in case people decide to make assumptions.
Based of Trumps tweet, for sure. I don't mean to single you out here, just wanted to differentiate 'being in talks' is compared to 'the El Salvadorian President offered to house' means in this context. Trump with his dumb tweet will definitely re-stoke anger and people jumping to the conclusion that it was Trumps idea all along.Well I think we can assume that they clearly are entertaining the idea and have some interest in doing it, even if Bukele was the one who brought it up in the first place
