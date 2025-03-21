  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime Trump wants to send Tesla vandals to prison in El Salvador as well

Rubio also confirmed earlier in his meeting with Bukele that there were talks of sending US prisoners into El Salvador as well

 
CHluigimangione said:
Fair, but I'm specifying that it came from the El Salvadorian President, not Rubio or Trump, just in case people decide to make assumptions.
Well I think we can assume that they clearly are entertaining the idea and have some interest in doing it, even if Bukele was the one who brought it up in the first place
 
GolovKing said:
Well I think we can assume that they clearly are entertaining the idea and have some interest in doing it, even if Bukele was the one who brought it up in the first place
Based of Trumps tweet, for sure. I don't mean to single you out here, just wanted to differentiate 'being in talks' is compared to 'the El Salvadorian President offered to house' means in this context. Trump with his dumb tweet will definitely re-stoke anger and people jumping to the conclusion that it was Trumps idea all along.
 
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the for the Tesla vandals, and I did not speak out—because I don't want to be self driven into a sucide bomb outside a Trump hotel.
 
PBAC said:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the for the Tesla vandals, and I did not speak out—because I don't want to be self driven into a sucide bomb outside a Trump hotel.
Just for future reference, it began with communists. That was omitted later when it became very fashionable to hate communists above all things
 
Errol likely telling an unfortunate truth that Elon and other family members were always good to the servants "slaves apartited south Africa.".
 
www.fbi.gov

Domestic Terrorism: Definitions, Terminology, and Methodology | Federal Bureau of Investigation

As required by the National Defense Authorization Act, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Director of National Intelligence, have developed standard definitions of terminology related to domestic terrorism and uniform methodologies for tracking domestic...
