symptoms of an autocrat 101
he also made the same request in his first term
(The Hill) – The Trump administration is planning a June 14 military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C., to mark the president’s 79th birthday.
It will also mark the Army’s 250th anniversary. A senior administration official confirmed the plans to NewsNation, The Hill’s sister network.
Washington City Paper first reported on the parade, noting it will stretch almost 4 miles from the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., to the White House.
An Army official confirmed the parade’s length to The Hill, and said that “there are plans for a parade that will involve the Army,” adding that nothing is yet solidified.
The official noted that the Army had planned to celebrate its 250th anniversary with a “robust capability increase in what you would see in previous years.” Planning began last year and the event has since expanded, with the number of units participating now increased.
They also said Washington’s local government has been involved in the planning, with engineers in both the Army and city doing “route reconnaissance.”
The president is planning and hoping to have a large military parade "like the one in France" during Bastille day but even bigger! Trumping them if you will. The pentagon is unsure how exactly to pay for it. Such movement of military vehicles,planes, etc will cost millions. Trump is planning to make it during a military related day so not to make it that's obviously about him.
President Trump’s vision of soldiers marching and tanks rolling down the boulevards of Washington is moving closer to reality in the Pentagon and White House, where officials say they have begun to plan a grand...
https://www.kxan.com/news/national-news/trump-planning-military-parade-through-dc-for-79th-birthday/
