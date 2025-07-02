Crime Trump wants to deport US citizens. The ones born here. To citizen parents.

we also have a lot of bad people that have been here for a long time. People that whack people over the head with a baseball bat from behind when they're not looking and kill them. People that knife you when you're walking down the street," he goes on.
"They're not new to our country, they're old to our country. Many of them were born in our country. I think we oughta get them the hell outta here, too, if you wanna know the truth," Trump says. "So maybe that'll be the next job that we'll work on together.


Our country has the highest rate of incarceration in the world AND the highest rate of recidivism. Should we work on that? Nah, let’s just ship our criminals to other countries.
 
I remember when he was talking to the El Salvadoran president and was caught on a hot mic talking about sending US citizen away they were like “That’s not what he meant!’ Now they’re like “Yeah! That’s a great idea!

Trump supporters are something else…

Well I guess it worked for the English shipping them to Australia!
 
