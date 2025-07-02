we also have a lot of bad people that have been here for a long time. People that whack people over the head with a baseball bat from behind when they're not looking and kill them. People that knife you when you're walking down the street," he goes on.

"They're not new to our country, they're old to our country. Many of them were born in our country. I think we oughta get them the hell outta here, too, if you wanna know the truth," Trump says. "So maybe that'll be the next job that we'll work on together.





Our country has the highest rate of incarceration in the world AND the highest rate of recidivism. Should we work on that? Nah, let’s just ship our criminals to other countries.