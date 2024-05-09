Joe
:l
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 1, 2011
- Messages
- 24,141
- Reaction score
- 17,940
In a private room. Trump promised oil companies that they would get pretty much all they wanted, kill evs and roll backs on environment regulations if they give him a billion dollars for his campaign.
Dan Eberhart, chief executive of the oil-field services company Canary and a Trump donor, said the Republican onslaught of donations was not surprising.
“Biden constantly throws a wet blanket to the oil and gas industry,” Eberhart said. “Trump’s ‘drill baby drill’ philosophy aligns much better with the oil patch than Biden’s green-energy approach. It’s a no-brainer.”
Alex Witt, a senior adviser for oil and gas with Climate Power, said Trump’s promise is he will do whatever the oil industry wants if they support him. With Trump, Witt said, “everything has a price.”
“They got a great return on their investment during Trump’s first term, and Trump is making it crystal clear that they’re in for an even bigger payout if he’s reelected,” she said.