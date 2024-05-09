Elections Trump wants a billion dollars from oil for election. Promises them an easy time if elected .

Joe

Joe

:l
@Gold
Joined
Sep 1, 2011
Messages
24,141
Reaction score
17,940
In a private room. Trump promised oil companies that they would get pretty much all they wanted, kill evs and roll backs on environment regulations if they give him a billion dollars for his campaign.



Dan Eberhart, chief executive of the oil-field services company Canary and a Trump donor, said the Republican onslaught of donations was not surprising.

“Biden constantly throws a wet blanket to the oil and gas industry,” Eberhart said. “Trump’s ‘drill baby drill’ philosophy aligns much better with the oil patch than Biden’s green-energy approach. It’s a no-brainer.”

Alex Witt, a senior adviser for oil and gas with Climate Power, said Trump’s promise is he will do whatever the oil industry wants if they support him. With Trump, Witt said, “everything has a price.”

“They got a great return on their investment during Trump’s first term, and Trump is making it crystal clear that they’re in for an even bigger payout if he’s reelected,” she said.
Click to expand...
 
No surprise at all by this. His main accomplishment was slashing corporate taxes from 35 percent to 21 percent and he likely wants to slash them to 15 or 10 percent. He was one of the most pro corporate presidents
 
a billionaire who never misses an opportunity to gloat about how super rich he is is now asking people to give him money again?

pull yourself up by your bootstraps and stop begging for handouts commie.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
a billionaire who never misses an opportunity to gloat about how super rich he is is now asking people to give him money again?

pull yourself up by your bootstraps and stop begging for handouts commie.
Click to expand...
Or he could just get his son a job at a Eukranian company maybe?
Do the 10% big guy thing
 
JonnyBonesPharmacist said:
Or he could just get his son a job at a Eukranian company maybe?
Do the 10% big guy thing
Click to expand...

nahh because a bunch of snowflakes in dorky red hats would cry about that like they did with that democrat's crackhead son i'm sure. and nepotism = bad. maybe daddy can hook him up with jared and ivanka's good pals out there in the sandcastle. it would probably work out a little easier for the kid that way. he could obtain more money than you and i will ever have to spend in our lifetimes and he wouldn't have to fly into a warzone or have to do anything for it. but i guess that only works if your daddy is the president and he has something to offer up to the other country.
 
Last edited:
If he only know how much more money was in Clean Coal…
 
Here the "the journalism". Close relative of "the science"...
 
Guys, the smartest among us assured me that money plays little role in politics. Even if they give him the money it won’t impact his policy. We have to trust Jack.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Elections US reimposes oil sanctions on Venezuela as hopes for a fair presidential election fades
2 3
Replies
41
Views
986
Dalarna3
Dalarna3

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,884
Messages
55,523,296
Members
174,810
Latest member
BackagainBert

Share this page

Back
Top