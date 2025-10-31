heloder
So it's looking like Trump is tired of killing random civilians in boats and wants to attack Venezuela proper now.
The Trump Administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Miami Herald, as the U.S. prepares to initiate the next stage of its campaign against the Soles drug cartel. The planned attacks, also reported by the Wall Street Journal, will seek to destroy military installations used by the drug-trafficking organization the U.S. says is headed by Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and run by top members of his regime.
Thoughts?
edit - Forgot the Legos
Satellites show US warships positioned for possible strikes in Venezuela
The U.S. has deployed a major Caribbean task force near Venezuela, including the USS Iwo Jima and six destroyers.
Thoughts?
edit - Forgot the Legos
