Crime Trump vs Venezuela - "U.S. poised to strike military targets in Venezuela"

So it's looking like Trump is tired of killing random civilians in boats and wants to attack Venezuela proper now.

The Trump Administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Miami Herald, as the U.S. prepares to initiate the next stage of its campaign against the Soles drug cartel. The planned attacks, also reported by the Wall Street Journal, will seek to destroy military installations used by the drug-trafficking organization the U.S. says is headed by Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and run by top members of his regime.


Satellites show US warships positioned for possible strikes in Venezuela

The U.S. has deployed a major Caribbean task force near Venezuela, including the USS Iwo Jima and six destroyers.
Thoughts?

edit - Forgot the Legos

pMMkhd2.png
 
That'll teach them to flood our borders with welfare leeches

Next time, they'll think twice before emptying their prisons and sending them over here
 
Bballfan123 said:
Isn’t Venezuela like 10,000 miles away and super poor
Not that far but yes, super poor.

Being super poor is a requirement for US attacks. Any country that can defend itself is off limits because... it can defend itself.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia- all super poor.
 
Possum Jenkins said:
Not that far but yes, super poor.

Being super poor is a requirement for US attacks. Any country that can defend itself is off limits because... it can defend itself.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia- all super poor.
Spoken like a man who has never felt the joy of torpedoing a fishing boat. If the rod doesn't look like an AK, squint harder.
 
Whatever man.. I don't think this is necessary.. I believe in strong borders, not attacking other countries and destabilizing them and dealing unnecessary death

But the dogs of war are barking, and the same people as always will be beneficiaries
 
This from the article…?

The only direct quote from Trump is: “We’ve almost stopped completely the drugs coming in by sea. And now we’ll stop the drugs coming in by land. That’s gonna be very easy.”
 
Fuckin hope not. Wish we'd stop sticking our dicks in other countries. Last thing we need is more conflict
 
Richmma80 said:
That'll teach them to flood our borders with welfare leeches

Next time, they'll think twice before emptying their prisons and sending them over here
Lol

1) So is the border secure yet or not yet and thats why hes gotta invade Venezuela? Because by all accounts, the border seems to be secure right now?

2) Why is he focused on bombing Venezuela but not Mexico if the premise is to punish the cartels and keep borders secure?

3) you're a fucking idiot if you think this has much to do with "keeping Americans safe". I bet you were foaming at the mouth when bush was talking about those darn WMDs.



It's always been about regime change for the oil and resources. Dont believe me? Watch the video and hear it from trumps own mouth, that sweet sweet oil.

America First = Military industrial Complex and Oil CEOs making record profits coming soon thanks to taxpayers
 
How would Venezuela even defend themselves from something like this?

What would be the goal? Is the Venezueluan military a threat?
 
